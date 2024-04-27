Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market Projected to Reach $586.48 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market by Product (POC Testing, Self-check Kits), End-User (Commercial Labs, Research & development), Distribution, Use - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $274.26 million in 2023 to reach $586.48 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.46% over the forecast period.

Anti-mullerian hormone (AMH) tests are critical in assessing a woman's remaining egg count, potential fertility, and the health of her ovaries. These tests serve vital functions in diagnosing conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and primary ovarian insufficiency, as well as in guiding treatment in various reproductive procedures, including in vitro fertilization (IVF). Challenges include high costs and a lack of widespread awareness, particularly in regions with limited resources. The global market for AMH tests is expanding, driven by increased awareness of reproductive health issues, an upward trend in the age of first-time mothers, and technological advancements that enhance the accessibility and effectiveness of these diagnostic tests. Regions such as Asia-Pacific are witnessing significant growth due to increased health expenditures, a shift toward preventive healthcare, advanced healthcare infrastructures, and a proactive approach to fertility issues supporting mature markets such as the Americas and Western Europe. Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are developing at varying rates, fueled by improvements in healthcare systems and initiatives aimed at bolstering women's health services.

" The Crucial Role of Anti-Müllerian Hormone Testing in Addressing the Global Rise of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome "

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the prevalent endocrine diseases among women of reproductive age, affecting approximately 8% to 13% worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This condition often leads to various symptoms due to hormonal imbalance, including menstrual irregularities and infertility, with many cases remaining undiagnosed. A key tool in identifying PCOS is the Anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) test, which measures the levels of AMH produced by ovarian follicles. Elevated AMH levels can indicate PCOS, as women with the disorder typically exhibit a higher count of antral follicles. The increasing awareness of fertility issues and the escalating occurrences of PCOS highlight the growing need for AMH testing solutions. Healthcare providers can better manage and potentially mitigate the long-term impacts of PCOS, emphasizing the need for early interventions and promoting healthier lifestyles among affected individuals by facilitating early diagnosis through AMH tests.

" Home and Clinical Testing Is On The Rise of Point-of-Care AMH Tests "

Point-of-care (POC) testing for anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) revolutionizes the approach to fertility evaluations by providing rapid results in non-traditional settings such as clinics and homes. These user-friendly tests are designed with simplicity in mind, requiring little to no prior technical expertise, and dramatically reduce the waiting period for results. This immediacy is critical in fertility treatments and ovarian function assessments, where timely decision-making is essential. For individuals assessing their fertility independently, self-check AMH kits offer the privacy and convenience of testing at home without the need for immediate professional involvement. This can be particularly valuable for those residing in remote areas or with restricted access to specialized healthcare services. Overall, POC testing empowers individuals and healthcare providers alike by streamlining fertility and ovarian reserve evaluations, blending convenience with accuracy and speed.

" Beckman Coulter, Inc. by Danaher Corporation at the Forefront of Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market with a Strong 13.44% Market Share "

The key players in the Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. by Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market, by Product Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market, by End-User Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market, by Distribution Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market, by Use Americas Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market Asia-Pacific Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market Europe, Middle East & Africa Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

