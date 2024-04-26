GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT): US Metro Bancorp ("Bancorp") is a bank holding company, with a single subsidiary, US Metro Bank ("Bank"). On a consolidated basis, the Bancorp earned $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the three months ending March 31, 2024, the consolidated Bancorp earned $1.5 million compared to $3.2 million for the three months ending March 31, 2023. On a year-to-date basis, the Bancorp recorded an annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.47% and an annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") of 6.13%. With 16,390,000 shares outstanding, earnings per share ("EPS") for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.09 compared to $0.15 in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the three months ending March 31, 2024, EPS was $0.09 compared to $0.19 for the three months ending March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2024, the Bancorp's book value per share was $5.87 compared to $5.41 a year earlier.

The Bank recorded on a year-to-date basis net interest income of $8.1 million compared to $9.4 million in the same period a year earlier. Net income of $1.8 million for the three months ending March 31, 2024, compares to $3.5 million reported for the same three months in 2023, a year over year decrease of $1.7 million.

The Bank reported total assets of $1.295 billion as of March 31, 2024, representing a 13.9% increase compared to the reporting period ending March 31, 2023, and year over year loan growth of $117.2 million or 12.2%. Total Bank deposits ended the first quarter of 2024 at $1.134 billion, a $148 million or 15.1% increase from $985 million on March 31, 2023. Six of the Bank's eight branches have deposits exceeding $100 million, with two branches having more than $200 million in deposits. The Bank's newest branch in Los Angeles, California opened in December 2023.

Loan quality remains good with non-performing assets as a percent of total assets of 0.17% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.25% as of March 31, 2023. The Bank had no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) on March 31, 2024, and one TDR loan totaling $32 thousand. Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) to gross loans was 1.21% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 1.39% as of March 31, 2023. The Bank recorded no provision for loan loss expense, for the three months ending March 31, 2024, compared to $0.2 million recorded for the three months ending March 31, 2023.

"Loan and deposit growth continued in the first quarter of 2024. The gain on sale from loans was lower in the first quarter than typical, which had an impact to net income. However, we expect this to improve in the second quarter and for the rest of 2024, which will positively improve income for the Bank," said CEO Dong Il Kim.

US Metro Bank is a California chartered, full service commercial bank headquartered in Garden Grove, California. The Bank opened for business on September 15, 2006, and offers deposit and loan products (including commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage, SBA and USDA loans), as well as related banking services to its customers.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

US METRO BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands except per share information) At or for the Three Months Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change 3/31/2023 % Change Net Income $ 1,466 $ 2,479 -40.86% $ 3,165 -53.68% Net Income Per Share (Basic) $ 0.09 $ 0.15 -40.86% $ 0.19 -53.68% ROAA (Annualized) 0.47% 0.82% -0.35% 1.12% -0.66% ROAE (Annualized) 6.13% 10.65% -4.52% 14.59% -8.46% Efficiency Ratio 79.83% 70.03% 9.80% 62.45% 17.38% Assets $ 1,295,938 $ 1,225,976 5.71% $ 1,137,559 13.92% Gross Loans $ 1,075,134 $ 1,021,079 5.29% $ 957,983 12.23% Deposits $ 1,132,836 $ 1,063,481 6.52% $ 984,751 15.04% Non-Interest Bearing Deposits $ 180,050 $ 173,600 3.72% $ 256,491 -29.80% Common Equity $ 96,134 $ 95,229 0.95% $ 88,741 8.33% Ending Common Shares O/S 16,390,000 16,390,000 - 16,390,000 - Book Value Per Common Shares $ 5.87 $ 5.81 $ 0.06 $ 5.41 $ 0.46

US METRO BANK (only) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) BALANCE SHEET (All amounts in thousands except per share information) Assets 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Y-O-Y Change Cash and Due From Bank $ 11,977 $ 12,842 $ (865 ) -6.7 % Investments and Fed Funds Sold $ 186,940 $ 148,560 38,380 25.8 % Loans Outstanding 1,075,134 957,983 117,151 12.2 % Loan Loss Reserve (12,961 ) (13,318 ) 357 -2.7 % Other Assets 33,870 30,592 3,278 10.7 % Total Assets $ 1,294,960 $ 1,136,660 $ 158,300 13.9 % Liabilities and Capital 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Y-O-Y Change Deposits $ 1,133,767 $ 985,341 $ 148,426 15.1 % Borrowings 30,062 31,346 (1,284 ) -4.1 % Other Liabilities 10,691 6,629 4,062 61.3 % Equity 120,439 113,343 7,096 6.3 % Total Liabilities and Capital $ 1,294,959 $ 1,136,660 $ 158,299 13.9 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Income Statement 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Q-O-Q Change Interest Income $ 18,915 $ 18,244 $ 671 3.7 % Interest Expense 10,833 9,798 1,035 10.6 % Net Interest Income 8,082 8,446 (364 ) -4.3 % Provision for Loan Losses - - - Other Income 2,564 3,159 (595 ) -18.8 % Operating Expenses 8,124 7,694 430 5.6 % Tax 737 1,049 (312 ) -29.7 % Net Income $ 1,785 $ 2,862 $ (1,077 ) -37.6 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Income Statement 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Y-O-Y Change Interest Income $ 18,915 $ 15,255 $ 3,660 24.0 % Interest Expense 10,833 5,873 4,960 84.5 % Net Interest Income 8,082 9,382 (1,300 ) -13.9 % Provision for Loan Losses - 200 (200 ) -100.0 % Other Income 2,564 3,102 (538 ) -17.3 % Operating Expenses 8,124 7,525 599 8.0 % Tax 737 1,300 (563 ) -43.3 % Net Income $ 1,785 $ 3,459 $ (1,674 ) -48.4 % Ratios 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Y-O-Y Change Net Loan to Deposits 93.69 % 95.87 % -2.19 % ALLL/Gross Loans 1.21 % 1.39 % -0.18 % NPAs/Total Assets 0.17 % 0.25 % -0.08 % Tier One Leverage Ratio 10.03 % 10.57 % -0.54 % YTD ROAA (annualized) 0.57 % 1.19 % -0.62 % YTD ROAE (annualized) 5.97 % 12.08 % -6.11 % Net Interest Margin (QTD) 2.62 % 3.41 % -0.79 % Net Interest Margin (YTD) 2.62 % 3.41 % -0.79 %

