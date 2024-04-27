INTELILGENTAI launches AIGPT-XQT with new utility

Since its establishment in 2020, INTELILGENTAI, located in England, UK, has gradually become a leader in the industry with its excellent technical strength and team integration capabilities. The company not only has advanced research and development capabilities, but also has established a high-quality and innovative team dedicated to providing customers with the most cutting-edge and reliable smart technology solutions.

INTELILGENTAI is a mature smart quantitative trading platform provider. In the latest development, the company announced its expansion into global markets. The company's flagship platform AIGPT-XQT uses big data and artificial intelligence to provide investors with one-stop quantitative trading. The platform is now open to international traders and financiers.

Through AIGPT-XQT, traders can redefine the future of the financial world, become their own asset managers, and ensure the stable growth of assets. With its shared data structure and convenient algorithmic trading foundation, the platform believes that everyone can benefit from the stable capital growth capabilities of financial giants.

INTELILGENTAI's AIGPT-XQT platform offers financiers and capitalists several advantages, including speed, accuracy and discipline. The platform is not affected by human emotions, and its powerful back testing capabilities enable it to grasp market trends and trends in a timely manner. X robot can buy at a low price on platform A and sell at a high price on platform C, instantly profiting from the price difference.

The market presents significant opportunities for AIGPT-XQT, with the region accounting for over 60% of global cryptocurrency trading volume. INTELILGENTAI has established long-term and stable strategic partnerships with many international cryptocurrency exchanges such as BINANCE, COINBASE, HUOBI, OKX, BYBIT, COINCHECK, BITFLYER, BITSTAMP, MEXC, LBANK, PHEMEX, and KUCOIN. Ability to better serve existing customers and attract new investors.

In addition, entering the global market is an important milestone for INTELILGENTAI, and the company looks forward to bringing technology to Asian investors.

Therefore, AIGPT-XQT's goal is to lead the direction of cryptocurrency trading and help people from all walks of life contribute to the economic development and prosperity of the cryptocurrency market. The platform provides customers with a full range of services and aims to provide employment opportunities to more than 50 million people around the world.

