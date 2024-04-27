Angara Inc.: Angara's 'Celebrate With Color' Campaign Wins Gold Stevie Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year

The Online Jeweler Bags Two Golds and Two Silvers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2024 / Angara, the leading online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, has been honored with a Gold Stevie® Award for its "Celebrate with Color" campaign in the Marketing Campaign of the Year - Retail category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.





The American Business Awards are one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., recognizing outstanding achievements across various industries. The competition was fierce, with over 3,700 nominations submitted across various industries and company sizes. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Angara's "Celebrate with Color" campaign challenges the traditional diamond-centric approach in the jewelry industry, advocating colored gemstones for their uniqueness, beauty and celebration of individuality. It has been recognized for its vibrancy, impact, and contribution to driving growth and consumer engagement in the retail sector.

The judges remarked that the campaign presented a direct, well-placed challenge to the status quo, seeking to undo many years of marketing from other companies. They were also impressed by how beautifully it showcased the uniqueness and value of colored gemstones as well as how it took luxury beyond diamonds.

In 2022, Angara unleashed a multi-channel marketing campaign leveraging social media, Google Ads, and influencer partnerships. The campaign ignited brand awareness and customer interest. Compelling press releases, social media content, and billboard creatives celebrated the beauty of colored gemstones, challenging tradition with slogans like "If it takes a billion years, it'd better be in color."

"Winning this Gold Stevie® Award is a moment of immense pride for Angara. This recognition underscores our commitment to challenging convention and bringing a fresh perspective to the market," said Ankur Daga, CEO of Angara, on receiving the award. "This campaign has been a labor of love for us, aimed at celebrating the unique beauty and individuality of colored gemstones."

Daga himself secured another Gold Stevie® Award as the Best Entrepreneur in Retail, while the company's accomplishments were acknowledged by two Silver Stevie Awards for Fastest Growing Company of the Year (under 2,500 employees) and Achievement in Customer Satisfaction.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work."

About Angara:

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece made to order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for fine gemstone jewelry.

