Solstice Integrative Holdings: Solstice Pacific Residential Treatment Center Awarded Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation From the Joint Commission

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2024 / Solstice Pacific Crisis Stabilization RTC has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval ® for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Solstice Pacific RTC (residential treatment center) underwent a rigorous, onsite review on March 15, 2024. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Behavioral Health Care and Human Services standards spanning several areas including medication observation, health and safety, emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and rights and responsibilities of the individual. Solstice Pacific RTC specializes in TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) care, which is a unique and rare service to find accredited by The Joint Commission. Narges Maududi Solstice LCSW shared, "Our Integrative Team prioritizes brain health by offering MeRT, an advanced form of TMS, as well as offering this upscale, oceanview residential setting. TBI patients need help with routines and the therapy they receive is exactly what neurologists prescribe. Cognitive therapy, psychological counseling, treatment of PTSD and sure-fire stress-reducing skills." As of today, Solstice is in network with Anthem, Blue Shield, Tricare West, Evernorth, Optum and Aetna.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA The Joint Commission Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer shares, "Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Solstice Pacific RTC for its commitment to advancing safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients."

According to Solstice Pacific CEO and Compliance Expert Britten Devereux, "Solstice Pacific Residential is the best alternative to an inpatient hospital. Our seven proprietary service plans, practiced with every patient, condition new habits and reduce mood instability. We provide family support to ensure every program graduate and their support system walk away with new skills."

Solstice Pacific RTC prepared for accreditation by training staff on systems including rounds, health equity, communication, assessment, intake, group therapy, medication management, individual sessions, discharge and mental health first aid. Through KPI tracking and daily staff huddles, Solstice ensures a standard for customer service. Solstice PA-C, Brianna Riddlebarger, elaborated, "Accreditation is about regularly evaluating your systems and how you deliver services. It requires being objective against time-tested standards and being willing to measure, adjust to the feedback, and learn. As the Secretary of the QA Committee, a provider and a professor to physician assistant students, our services are under daily scrutiny and process improvement."

Solstice Pacific has confirmed terms to acquire a new Fresno location this month. Solstice has a sister campus is Dallas Texas, called Solstice Southwest.

