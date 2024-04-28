

Integrating resources from Alibaba Group and Ant Group to create a comprehensive travel service platform for the Greater Bay Area and the Asia-Pacific region MACAO, April 26, 2024 - On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau SAR, the 12th Macau International Travel (Industry) Expo (hereinafter referred to as "Macau Travel Expo") grandly opened today at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo. Macau Pass Group Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Macau Pass Group"), with its brand "mPass Travel," in collaboration with Alibaba Group and Ant Group's ecosystem companies, made a splendid appearance with an innovative attitude, contributing to the new development of the tourism industry. Group photo at the opening ceremony of the Macau Travel Expo Being the largest international tourism professional exhibition in Macao, the Macao Travel Expo has become an important platform for showcasing innovation and professionalism in the tourism industry. With the slogan "Meeting at Travel Expo, Gathering for Business Opportunities," the expo integrates tourism, health, modern finance, high-tech, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), culture, sports, and dining consumption, bringing a wealth of diverse business activities to the domestic and international tourism industry. It also provides a great opportunity for residents and tourists to experience the charm of Macau's "travel + exhibition" model. Approximately six hundred tourism industry units from governments, scenic spots, theme parks, hotels, resorts, and travel exhibitions from around the world gather together to discuss the innovation and development trends of the global tourism industry. mPass Travel, as one of the important brands of Macau Pass Group, is committed to providing a one-stop travel discount service and selected content to create a comprehensive lifestyle and travel service guide for visitors to Macao and local residents. By joining the MPay platform, mPass Travel will aggregate many tourism enterprises, effectively integrating the ecological resources of Alibaba Group and Ant Group, achieving shared traffic and resources, and aiming to build a comprehensive travel service platform for the Greater Bay Area and the Asia-Pacific region, thus providing a more comprehensive and convenient service experience for the industry. mPass Travel booth Macau Pass Travel Agency, as a subsidiary of Macau Pass Group, also provides various sightseeing tours, customized travel services, ticket agency for business, meetings, exhibitions, and entertainment activities, through the mPass platform, by offering a rich variety of lifestyle and travel products for guests, it demonstrates the vision of Macau Pass Group, based in Macao and radiates globally. While promoting the development of the tourism industry, Macau Pass Group also actively responds to the national cultural development strategy. Through strategic cooperation with China Performing Arts Agency, Galaxy Entertainment, Alibaba Pictures and Damai, the group is committed to further deepening the inheritance, innovation, and development of traditional Chinese culture in Macao, promoting cultural exchange and integration between Macao, the Asia-Pacific region, and Chinese mainland, and injecting new vitality into the cultural and entertainment market of the Greater Bay Area. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, said: "The group actively cooperates with the Macao SAR government to promote the '1+4' economic moderate diversification development strategy, providing strong support for Macao to achieve high-quality cultural and tourism integrated development. Through the innovative participation of mPass Travel, we hope to upgrade Macao's tourism services. At the same time, we also hope to showcase Macao's unique charm as an international cultural tourism resort center to the world through this expo." About Macau Pass Group Holdings Limited Macau Pass Group Holdings Limited is a diversified group company engaged in various fields, including financial technology, payment services, local lifestyle services, tourism services, and cultural performances. The Group is committed to continuous innovation and development, aiming to serve as a bridge connecting Macao with the world and promoting the common prosperity of the regional economy and culture. One of subsidiaries, Macau Pass S.A, has issued the first contactless smart electronic payment card in Macao, the Macau Pass Card, with a cumulative issuance exceeding five million cards, meeting the payment needs of all residents and tourists at nearly 30,000 payment points in Macao. Its sub-brand, MPay, registered users accounting for over 90% of the total local population and is also the local app with the highest daily active users in Macao. 