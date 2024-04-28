Mille Miglia: COPPA DELLE ALPI 2024

THE FOURTH EDITION OF "THE GREAT ALPINE JOURNEY" KICKS OFF

TRIESTE, Italy, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth edition of the Coppa delle Alpi by 1000 Miglia starts this afternoon, in Trieste, with technical and administrative checks in Piazza Unità d'Italia, where the regularity race for cars built before 1990 will start in the morning. The race includes 90 Time Trials over 1600 km.

The 5-legGrand Tour will cross the entire Alpine arc from East to West, from Trieste to Courmayeur, crossing the borders of 7 countries: 1000 Miglia presents Il Grande Viaggio Alpino, a path of reflection parallel to the race aimed at representing the socio-economic, anthropological and environmental transformations crossing the Alpine macro-region. For the competitors to be an active part of the project, the cars in the race have been limited to 30, with a further 8 cars hosting reference Experts on the macro-themes addressed.

Along the way, the experts will meet institutions and examples of local Best Practice, encouraging exchanges and sharing experiences. The sum of these contributions collected over the five days will be presented at a concluding Conference, on Saturday 4 May in Courmayeur.

From Trieste, the crews will travel to Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to talk about sustainable tourism projects. In Cortina, at the Rifugio Faloria (alt. 2100 mt), the topic will be accessible and sustainable Olympics. On Tuesday 30, lunch at the Messner Museum in Ripa with Reinhold Messner, who will share projects and experiences. Reaching Austria, in Seefeld there will be a dialogue on the Connections between mountain agriculture and the tourist offer. After the transit through Germany in Garmisch, the return to Italy in Livigno will focus on Olympic Legacy, sustainability, accessibility, inclusion; the leg ends in Saint Moritz, Switzerland, highlighting Sports infrastructures for tourism development. On the morning of 2 May, after a break in Vaduz, a greeting from the Prime Minister of Lichtenstein and a stop at the Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne, the evening arrival in Gstaad will deal with Dairy Breeding and Production. On Friday 3, the stop in Chamonix will offer the extraordinary panorama from the Refuge du Montenvers, (alt 1900 mt) before the final stop in Courmayeur, where the topic will be Mountain Food Production. The final conference in the Courmayeur Congress Centre is scheduled for Saturday starting at 10 am.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399477/Resia_lake_Porsche.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399478/Mille_Migila_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coppa-delle-alpi-2024-302129395.html