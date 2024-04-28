Freije & Freije Auctioneers: Indianapolis Auctioneer Wins World Championship in Hometown

TJ Freije is the 2024 World Automobile Auction Championship Winner

CLAYTON, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2024 / Richard "TJ" Freije won the 2024 World Automobile Auctioneers Champion on Friday, April 26, 2024. This latest championship caps the competitive career of one of the leading auctioneers of his generation. Freije is President of Freije & Freije Auctioneers, a four-generation auction company based in Clayton, Indiana. Freije won the championship at the ADESA Indianapolis auction in a field of over 75 auctioneers and ringmen from across the nation. Before winning this championship, Freije was named the 2016 International Auctioneer Champion, 2013 World Automobile Team Championship, and Indiana Auctioneer Champion.





TJ Freije Wins WAAC 2024

TJ Freije is the 2024 winner of the World Automobile Auctioneer Championship





Freije's son Tyce Freije also placed third in the auctioneer's contest. Tyce Freije represents the fourth generation of the Freije family to work in the auction profession. Tyce and his ringman partner Taylor Knotts (also a member of Freije & Freije Team) placed third in the team competition today.

TJ has grown the family's personal property and real estate auction business into a nationally recognized firm for classic car auctions. Freije and Freije Auctioneers is a partner of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc., North America's fastest-growing live auction company. Both TJ and Tyce sell heavy construction and transportation at a regular schedule of auctions around the United States.

"All the glory goes to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope to use this championship to be a witness for Him and to help promote the live auction method," stated Freije. "Growing up in football and coaching, my nickname was the Fridge. Our family and company talk a lot about TeamFridge and what it means to be committed to family and our team. While this championship has been a major career goal, it pales in comparison to the goal of building a loving family at home and a dedicated team in our business."

The National Automobile Auction Association presents the World Automobile Auctioneers Championship. The yearly contest is held at deal auto auctions around the United States and features the top auctioneers, ringmen, and teams working in the business today. For an upcoming list of auctions, visit www.freijeauctioneers.com.





Contact Information

Peter Gehres

COO

peter.g@jeffmartinauctioneers.com

6143061435





Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSOQgmhc47A





SOURCE: Freije & Freije Auctioneers

View the original press release on newswire.com.