Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 28.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Fokus auf Nurexone: High-Level Biotech im Pennystock-Kleid!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251 | Ticker-Symbol: HYU
Tradegate
26.04.24
21:07 Uhr
53,60 Euro
+0,40
+0,75 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,0054,0019:04
52,6053,6026.04.
PR Newswire
28.04.2024 | 21:48
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL): CATL and Beijing Hyundai sign strategic agreement on EV batteries

BEIJING, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 25, 2024, CATL (SZ:300750) and Beijing Hyundai signed a strategic partnership agreement at Auto China 2024 to cooperate on Beijing Hyundai's EV projects and to power future Beijing Hyundai electric models with CATL batteries.


As a joint venture with a deep presence in China for 21 years, Beijing Hyundai has sold over 12 million vehicles in China, proving reliable vehicle manufacturing capabilities. Since its cooperation with CATL began in 2017, Beijing Hyundai has launched a series of popular models with cumulative sales exceeding 200,000 units.

With the new agreement in place, Beijing Hyundai is expected to unleash a wave of over 10 leading global models equipped with CATL's latest battery technology including CTP and NP. CATL will leverage its technological advantages to work with Beijing Hyundai to create high-quality automotive products and support Beijing Hyundai's business growth in China. A shared focus on product development ensures a win-win for both companies.

CATL has established and strengthened partnership with Hyundai over the past years. In October 2021, CATL and Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (MOBIS) signed a technology licensing and partnership agreement, according to which CATL will introduce and disclose its CTP (cell to pack) technology to MOBIS as well as support MOBIS in the supply of related CTP products not only in South Korea, but also worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399221/CATL_and_Beijing_Hyundai_sign_strategic_agreement_on_EV_batteries.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-and-beijing-hyundai-sign-strategic-agreement-on-ev-batteries-302129453.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.