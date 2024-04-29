Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Fokus auf Nurexone: High-Level Biotech im Pennystock-Kleid!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2024 | 03:02
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mr Mint Launches SportsMint, A Skill-Based Web 3.0 Sports Fantasy Platform

HYDERABAD, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2024 / April 28th, Mr Mint is going to launch SportsMint, a skill-based Web 3.0 Sports Fantasy Platform that will redefine the way sports enthusiasts engage with their favourite games. SportsMint's presale will go live on April 28, 2024, marking a new era in skill-based sports fantasy gaming.

SportsMint introduces a revolutionary concept based on blockchain technology to offer users unparalleled transparency and security. By leveraging blockchain, SportsMint guarantees that every transaction or action on a platform is verifiable, unchangeable, and protected from interference. This adds a robust shield to users' interests that has never been achieved before.

Key Innovations of SportsMint:

1.Blockchain Implementation

Built on Binance Smart Chain, SportsMint ensures all contest entry fees and payouts are secured on the blockchain with full transparency.

2. Provable Fairness

Leveraging cryptographic techniques, SportsMint's contests are provably fair and random, eliminating any possibility of manipulation.

3. Player NFTs

Users can buy player's NFTs packages to build their fantasy rosters, bringing true digital ownership.

4. AI Implementation

AI Implementation in SportsMint ensures the auto-picking of players based on their past performance.

5. Dynamic Contests

SportsMint is offering dynamic contests through which users can mature their NFTs by joining private and public contests.

SportsMint is offering users an exciting opportunity to participate in their upcoming project. Until the presale goes live, SportsMint will airdrop 700 USDT to users. Additionally, during the presale period and until the end product is launched, SportsMint will distribute 1000 Player NFTs.

This airdrop and NFT distribution are part of SportsMint's efforts to engage and reward their community before the official launch of their product. Users can secure valuable assets and become early adopters of SportsMint's innovative platform by participating in the airdrop and presale.

We can't wait for fantasy fans to experience the future of fantasy sports with SportsMint. This is just the beginning, as we plan to keep innovating and adding more crazy new features!

To learn more about SportsMint and get notified for the airdrop and presale, visit https://presale.sportsmint.io/ and join the social channels.

About Mr Mint

Mr Mint is a tech start-up pioneering Web 3.0. It democratizes access to emerging technologies like Blockchain, Metaverse, and AI through innovative products seamlessly combining these innovations.

More information on mrmint.io

Contact:
Mr Mint
http://mrmint.io
Hyderabad, India

SOURCE: Mr Mint



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.