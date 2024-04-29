



LONDON, Apr 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Total Active Hub, a leader in workplace wellbeing solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Cleo, a pioneering real world assets (RWA) technology platform. This collaboration marks a significant enhancement to Total Active Hub's rewards engine, integrating Cleo's blockchain technology to offer a broader range of incentives and creating a more transparent, immutable rewards system.Total Active Hub is renowned for empowering organisations with adaptable physical wellbeing solutions. By facilitating employee movement programs and team-building events, Total Active Hub helps workplaces prioritise physical health as a fundamental aspect of corporate culture. Recognizing the challenges of modern workplace environments, where 1 in 4 adults globally fails to meet the minimum weekly physical activity requirements, Total Active Hub and Cleo are committed to making a substantial impact. Total Active Hub research indicates that 97% of employees are motivated to exercise more with colleagues, and 73% report being more productive throughout the day as a result of being active.Through this partnership, Total Active Hub will leverage Cleo's innovative blockchain platform to expand its rewards offerings. Users will now have the ability to support a diverse array of causes, from tree planting to ocean plastic recovery, all aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This enhancement not only broadens the scope of user engagement but also enriches the incentive mechanisms within Total Active Hub's programs.Cleo's technology platform is already trusted by global brands such as Mastercard, Lenovo, Google, and Hewlett Packard, and is set to feature over 100 UN SDG-backed causes by 2025. The integration with Total Active Hub's system will bring a new level of scalability and choice to users, empowering them to support meaningful causes while improving their own health and wellbeing.Tony Eames, CEO of Total Active Hub, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to bring Cleo's scalable and transparent blockchain solution to our users. This collaboration will not only enhance our rewards system but also allow our users to make a real difference in the world by supporting causes they truly care about."This partnership represents a transformative step for Total Active Hub as it continues to foster a culture of health and engagement across workplaces globally. By combining efforts with Cleo, Total Active Hub is set to redefine the possibilities of workplace wellbeing programs and set a new standard in the industry.Integration work starts today, and is expected to be live by the second half of 2024.About Total Active HubTotal Active Hub is a leading provider of workplace wellbeing solutions, offering dedicated programs that encourage physical activity and team cohesion. Through its innovative platform, Total Active Hub engages numerous organisations, helping them prioritize health and improve overall workforce energy and engagement.For more information about Total Active Hub, please visit https://www.totalactivehub.com/.About CleoCleo is a cutting-edge RWA technology platform that enables businesses, sports entities, schools, and arts organisations to generate engagement and revenue through tokenized real-world goods. With a focus on sustainability and social impact, Cleo's blockchain technology supports a wide range of initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.For more information about Cleo, please visit https://www.cleo.xyz.Media Contact:Plato Data IntelligencePlatoAiStream.comZephyr@platodata.ioSource: CleoActive HubCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.