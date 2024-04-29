PROTEINA announced today that it has held a kickoff meeting with Professor Janghee Woo and his research team at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, to begin global clinical validation of its flagship product, PPI PathFinder BCL2 Dx.

PPI PathFinder BCL2 Dx incorporates PROTEINA's "SPID (Single-molecule Protein Interaction Detection)" technology, enabling high-sensitivity detection of protein-protein interaction (PPI) complexes of BCL2 family proteins and more accurate prediction of any PPI inhibitors targeting the BCL2 family. In this clinical validation, PPI PathFinder BCL2 Dx will be used to predict drug responsiveness in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), providing clinicians with guidance for more effective prescriptions of the widespread BCL2-targeted cancer drug "Venetoclax."

PROTEINA has previously conducted clinical validation of the same product domestically with the Hematologic Cancer Team at Seoul National University, and the findings are scheduled to be soon published in a high-profile scientific journal, Nature Biomedical Engineering, later this year.

Starting in May, PROTEINA will transport its Pi-View analysis device and related reagents to labs at Emory. Dr. Janghee Woo, a hematologist at Emory, has spearheaded a translational research laboratory focused on deciphering the molecular mechanisms underlying hematological malignancies to improve clinical outcomes. This endeavor entails the collection and examination of several hundred AML samples to investigate the molecular intricacies of the disease and pinpoint biomarkers linked to therapeutic response. PROTEINA and Dr. Woo's research team will analyze these samples using the PPI PathFinder BCL2 Dx to validate its clinical efficacy.

Dr. Janghee Woo expressed optimism, stating, "This project will not only validate the clinical efficacy of the PPI PathFinder but also allow for collaboration across various fields through the expansion of solutions to further indications of Venetoclax."

PROTEINA's CEO, Tae-Young Yoon, remarked, "Having successfully completed domestic clinical validation in South Korea over the past two years, we are very excited about this large-scale clinical validation in the United States. We are committed to diligently completing the validation process as this would represent the first step towards wide use of PROTEINA SPID platform in providing PPI biomarkers for the emerging class of PPI-modulating drugs."

Furthermore, through this project, PROTEINA aims to enhance the technological competitiveness of PPI PathFinder and the SPID platform and plans to supply the solution to overseas CLIA-certified labs based on the results of this exploratory clinical study.

