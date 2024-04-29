Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
WKN: 529496 | ISIN: US0595201064 | Ticker-Symbol: G4RA
Frankfurt
29.04.24
08:06 Uhr
20,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO DE CHILE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO DE CHILE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,40021,40008:25
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2024 | 08:02
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banco de Chile: BCH Files 2023 20F Annual Report

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2023 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile's website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile's 2023 Annual Report, including the audited financial statements included in such report, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile's Investor Relations Office, at ir@bancochile.cl.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Banco de Chile



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
