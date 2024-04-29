Sustera Group, a leading property wellbeing expert in Finland and Sweden, specialises in supporting clients throughout the lifecycle of their properties. The company aims to accelerate the change towards more sustainable construction and more responsible building management, driven strongly by EU regulations. With the new strategy launched, Sustera will pursue strategic acquisitions to establish a foothold in the UK, DACH, and Benelux. The Group's new strategy also contains a significant carbon footprint reduction target: reduce customers' CO2 emissions by 1 million tonnes by 2028 through the company's services.

"Sustainable operations are no longer an additional luxury that concerns select buildings in the EU. Instead, all buildings will need to adapt to the EU's new regulations and taxonomy," says Tuomas Qvick, CEO of Sustera Group. Sustera is a leading property lifecycle management company. Photo: Sustera

To support the growth strategy, the company, formerly Raksystems, announces its rebranding as Sustera Group. The new name and tagline "Sustera Buildings are for life" reflect the need to bring buildings to a new, more sustainable era.

"As a part of the new strategy, our goal is to create a stronger, more unified group with sustainability at the core to support our international growth. This also benefits our customers when they receive all building lifecycle services from a single provider," says Tuomas Qvick, CEO of Sustera Group.

Sustainability at the core of operations

Buildings are a major challenge for the climate. Buildings are responsible for 40% of all energy consumption and 36% of greenhouse gas emissions. According to the European Commission, there are over 220 million buildings in Europe, of which over a third are more than 50 years old and 75% of them energy inefficient. Sustera aims to help building owners in this challenge throughout the lifecycle of their buildings.

EU is committed to become climate neutral by 2050. Sustainability is an increasingly important aspect in the building industry, as both EU regulations and local legislations are tightening. Property owners will need to consider how energy efficiency and zero emissions apply to their businesses. Agreements such as the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) and the Fit for 55 require buildings to significantly reduce emissions while making buildings healthier for people.

"Sustainable operations are no longer an additional luxury that concerns select buildings in the EU. Instead, all buildings will need to adapt to the EU's new regulations and taxonomy. Lifecycle thinking is needed for profitable business and to ensure a greener, better future. And most importantly, buildings have a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of their occupants," Qvick says.

Growth from new European markets

The group's new strategy for 2024-2028 includes ambitious plans for expansion into new markets. In addition to further strengthening its presence in the Nordic region, Sustera will pursue strategic acquisitions to establish a foothold in the UK, DACH, and Benelux.

The impact-focused investment company Trill Impact acquired a majority stake of Raksystems in 2022. The shared goal is to make Sustera a leading player in supporting healthy and efficient buildings not only in the Nordics but also beyond.

"We are excited to work closely with Sustera to create a pan-European property lifecycle expert. We identified the group as a thought leader within property wellbeing and green building services and see significant potential to drive positive change within energy efficiency and indoor air conditions in buildings. The plan is to leverage our experience to help Sustera expand internationally and become a leading player in its field in Europe," says Johan Lundén, Partner at Trill Impact Advisory.

About Sustera: Sustera is a leading property lifecycle management company, with roots in the Nordic region dating back as far as 1989. With over 700 dedicated professionals, we ensure that buildings increase their value and become more sustainable. Our vision is to accelerate the change towards more sustainable construction and building management.

We offer expert services for the entire lifecycle of a building; we assess, investigate, and carry out surveys. We give advice that prevents problems and reduces lifecycle costs for both new and existing buildings. We ensure that ever-tightening sustainability and energy efficiency requirements are met. We professionally design, manage, and supervise both renovation and new construction projects.

Sustera Buildings are for life. www.sustera.com

About Trill Impact: Trill Impact is a pioneering Impact House with around EUR 1.2 billion in assets under management across its investment strategies, Impact Private Equity, Impact Ventures and Microfinance, with a team of around 55 experienced professionals based in the Nordics, Germany, Luxembourg and USA. Trill Impact aims to become a force for positive change through impact private investments, delivering Real Returns and Lasting Impact for the benefit of investors, businesses and society at large encouraging others to follow. For more information, please visit: www.trillimpact.com

