Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
Frankfurt
29.04.24
08:04 Uhr
1,921 Euro
-0,008
-0,41 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
29.04.2024 | 08:06
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

26 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

140,516

Weighted average price paid (p)

164.84

Highest price paid (p)

166.20

Lowest price paid (p)

164.00

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 114,278,580 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 636,416,435. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 26 April 2024 is 636,416,435. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

164.84

9,223

BATE

165.09

526

CHIX

164.83

128,880

TRQX

164.73

536

Aquis

165.03

1,351

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

26/04/2024

08:45:07

250

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:07

250

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:07

250

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

250

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

105

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

85

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

60

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

111

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

139

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

26

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

104

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

18

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

11

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

11

165.00

26/04/2024

08:45:08

38

165.00

26/04/2024

08:46:33

1807

165.00

26/04/2024

08:53:32

252

164.90

26/04/2024

08:53:32

1555

164.90

26/04/2024

09:07:59

287

164.70

26/04/2024

09:07:59

1520

164.70

26/04/2024

09:17:57

252

164.60

26/04/2024

09:17:57

1555

164.60

26/04/2024

09:22:14

1807

164.50

26/04/2024

09:22:20

670

164.30

26/04/2024

09:45:31

1807

164.70

26/04/2024

09:53:18

502

164.70

26/04/2024

09:53:18

1000

164.70

26/04/2024

09:53:18

305

164.70

26/04/2024

09:53:22

487

164.60

26/04/2024

09:53:22

1320

164.60

26/04/2024

09:58:46

1807

164.50

26/04/2024

09:58:48

623

164.20

26/04/2024

10:13:23

1095

164.20

26/04/2024

10:13:23

89

164.20

26/04/2024

10:15:17

371

164.00

26/04/2024

10:18:16

825

164.00

26/04/2024

10:29:55

1807

164.30

26/04/2024

10:32:37

187

164.30

26/04/2024

10:34:01

384

164.30

26/04/2024

10:34:01

418

164.30

26/04/2024

10:34:01

384

164.30

26/04/2024

10:34:01

434

164.30

26/04/2024

10:38:15

107

164.20

26/04/2024

10:38:15

500

164.20

26/04/2024

10:38:15

500

164.20

26/04/2024

10:38:15

700

164.20

26/04/2024

11:13:47

797

164.60

26/04/2024

11:13:47

822

164.60

26/04/2024

11:13:47

188

164.60

26/04/2024

11:13:48

1252

164.50

26/04/2024

11:19:12

500

164.50

26/04/2024

11:19:12

153

164.50

26/04/2024

11:19:12

55

164.50

26/04/2024

11:19:12

347

164.50

26/04/2024

11:19:12

347

164.50

26/04/2024

11:19:13

1459

164.50

26/04/2024

11:21:00

696

164.60

26/04/2024

11:21:00

1111

164.60

26/04/2024

11:23:14

1043

164.60

26/04/2024

11:23:15

764

164.60

26/04/2024

11:34:15

1000

164.70

26/04/2024

11:34:15

193

164.70

26/04/2024

11:34:15

614

164.70

26/04/2024

11:34:19

408

164.60

26/04/2024

11:35:59

194

164.70

26/04/2024

11:35:59

306

164.70

26/04/2024

11:35:59

194

164.70

26/04/2024

11:35:59

306

164.70

26/04/2024

11:35:59

153

164.70

26/04/2024

11:35:59

194

164.70

26/04/2024

11:35:59

153

164.70

26/04/2024

11:35:59

41

164.70

26/04/2024

11:36:00

306

164.70

26/04/2024

11:36:00

459

164.70

26/04/2024

11:36:00

23

164.70

26/04/2024

11:36:00

1348

164.70

26/04/2024

11:37:32

790

164.70

26/04/2024

11:40:12

790

164.70

26/04/2024

11:41:22

227

164.70

26/04/2024

11:41:22

130

164.70

26/04/2024

11:59:59

1053

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

194

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

306

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

754

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

153

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

347

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

153

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

347

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

500

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

153

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

347

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

153

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

347

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

1000

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

500

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

76

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

231

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

153

165.20

26/04/2024

11:59:59

347

165.20

26/04/2024

12:00:00

153

165.20

26/04/2024

12:00:00

347

165.20

26/04/2024

12:00:00

153

165.20

26/04/2024

12:00:00

347

165.20

26/04/2024

12:00:00

153

165.20

26/04/2024

12:00:00

347

165.20

26/04/2024

12:18:23

1520

165.60

26/04/2024

12:18:23

287

165.60

26/04/2024

12:20:19

500

165.40

26/04/2024

12:20:19

1097

165.40

26/04/2024

12:20:19

210

165.40

26/04/2024

12:20:53

262

165.30

26/04/2024

12:20:53

579

165.30

26/04/2024

12:23:41

657

165.30

26/04/2024

12:33:29

1000

165.40

26/04/2024

12:33:29

807

165.40

26/04/2024

12:36:08

658

165.20

26/04/2024

12:39:41

62

165.20

26/04/2024

12:58:25

1807

165.30

26/04/2024

13:03:38

483

165.30

26/04/2024

13:03:38

1324

165.30

26/04/2024

13:04:35

960

165.20

26/04/2024

13:05:48

847

165.20

26/04/2024

13:16:16

1807

165.10

26/04/2024

13:20:00

1807

164.90

26/04/2024

13:20:22

1402

164.70

26/04/2024

13:28:54

405

164.70

26/04/2024

13:29:58

35

164.60

26/04/2024

13:29:58

30

164.60

26/04/2024

13:29:58

400

164.60

26/04/2024

13:30:00

641

164.60

26/04/2024

13:32:07

539

164.80

26/04/2024

13:32:07

1268

164.80

26/04/2024

13:33:13

1807

164.70

26/04/2024

13:38:30

1807

164.60

26/04/2024

13:40:25

109

164.30

26/04/2024

13:40:25

1000

164.30

26/04/2024

13:40:25

500

164.30

26/04/2024

13:40:25

198

164.30

26/04/2024

13:40:54

189

164.20

26/04/2024

13:41:01

103

164.20

26/04/2024

13:41:01

500

164.20

26/04/2024

13:41:01

1204

164.20

26/04/2024

13:41:01

158

164.20

26/04/2024

13:41:03

1807

164.20

26/04/2024

13:47:55

1807

164.40

26/04/2024

13:48:31

1807

164.30

26/04/2024

13:51:00

1000

164.30

26/04/2024

13:51:00

410

164.30

26/04/2024

13:51:00

200

164.30

26/04/2024

13:51:00

197

164.30

26/04/2024

13:53:24

270

164.30

26/04/2024

13:53:24

49

164.30

26/04/2024

13:53:24

1488

164.30

26/04/2024

13:53:27

232

164.30

26/04/2024

13:56:00

572

164.30

26/04/2024

14:05:15

105

164.30

26/04/2024

14:06:09

898

164.30

26/04/2024

14:09:41

1200

164.30

26/04/2024

14:15:22

607

164.30

26/04/2024

14:15:25

1807

164.20

26/04/2024

14:15:25

153

164.20

26/04/2024

14:15:45

306

164.20

26/04/2024

14:17:25

1000

164.20

26/04/2024

14:17:25

807

164.20

26/04/2024

14:17:25

194

164.20

26/04/2024

14:24:46

93

164.60

26/04/2024

14:30:35

153

164.60

26/04/2024

14:30:35

254

164.60

26/04/2024

14:30:35

1807

164.60

26/04/2024

14:35:57

1807

164.70

26/04/2024

14:35:57

244

164.60

26/04/2024

14:35:57

62

164.60

26/04/2024

14:36:59

194

164.60

26/04/2024

14:36:59

1807

164.60

26/04/2024

14:36:59

500

164.60

26/04/2024

14:36:59

500

164.60

26/04/2024

14:36:59

153

164.60

26/04/2024

14:36:59

347

164.60

26/04/2024

14:36:59

500

164.60

26/04/2024

14:54:24

1807

164.80

26/04/2024

14:56:57

1392

164.80

26/04/2024

14:56:57

415

164.80

26/04/2024

15:01:09

295

164.70

26/04/2024

15:01:09

1000

164.70

26/04/2024

15:01:09

512

164.70

26/04/2024

15:21:56

1807

166.20

26/04/2024

15:22:01

1000

166.00

26/04/2024

15:22:01

500

166.00

26/04/2024

15:22:01

307

166.00

26/04/2024

15:37:56

250

165.80

26/04/2024

15:37:56

1557

165.80

26/04/2024

15:45:32

1070

165.50

26/04/2024

15:56:25

500

165.60

26/04/2024

15:56:25

1307

165.60

26/04/2024

15:59:55

1807

165.60

26/04/2024

16:04:39

245

165.50

26/04/2024

16:07:43

1807

165.50

26/04/2024

16:10:22

254

165.50

26/04/2024

16:10:22

492

165.50

26/04/2024

16:10:22

54

165.50

26/04/2024

16:10:30

830

165.50

26/04/2024

16:10:30

177

165.50

26/04/2024

16:13:31

949

165.40

26/04/2024

16:13:31

858

165.40

26/04/2024

16:13:46

264

165.20

26/04/2024

16:13:46

500

165.20

26/04/2024

16:13:46

1043

165.20

26/04/2024

16:15:27

1807

165.20

26/04/2024

16:15:28

500

165.20

26/04/2024

16:17:54

266

165.20

26/04/2024

16:17:54

1041

165.20

26/04/2024

16:18:06

641

165.10

26/04/2024

16:18:43

1128

165.10

26/04/2024

16:19:16

38

165.10

26/04/2024

16:22:03

1807

165.00

26/04/2024

16:23:17

146

164.90

26/04/2024

16:24:57

483

164.90

26/04/2024

16:24:57

483

164.90

26/04/2024

16:24:57

442

164.90

26/04/2024

16:25:21

253

164.90

26/04/2024

16:26:18

1134

164.80


© 2024 PR Newswire
