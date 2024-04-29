Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
29.04.24
08:04 Uhr
1,560 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5501,60009:52
Dow Jones News
29.04.2024 | 08:31
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5740     GBP1.3480 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5540     GBP1.3360 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5633     GBP1.3397

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,651,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
     516   1.5640        XDUB     09:49:45      00028840013TRDU1 
   2,418   1.5640        XDUB     09:54:31      00028840044TRDU1 
   2,427   1.5600        XDUB     10:17:57      00028840269TRDU1 
   4,555   1.5580        XDUB     10:38:23      00028840375TRDU1 
   2,646   1.5620        XDUB     11:22:53      00028840665TRDU1 
   2,479   1.5640        XDUB     11:51:07      00028840782TRDU1 
     817   1.5640        XDUB     12:19:39      00028840941TRDU1 
     433   1.5640        XDUB     12:19:39      00028840940TRDU1 
   5,012   1.5600        XDUB     12:31:27      00028840986TRDU1 
   2,363   1.5580        XDUB     12:56:04      00028841109TRDU1 
   2,331   1.5540        XDUB     13:15:28      00028841317TRDU1 
   1,582   1.5580        XDUB     13:54:58      00028842079TRDU1 
   2,395   1.5580        XDUB     13:54:58      00028842078TRDU1 
     879   1.5580        XDUB     13:54:58      00028842080TRDU1 
     91   1.5620        XDUB     14:36:06      00028842765TRDU1 
     146   1.5620        XDUB     14:36:06      00028842764TRDU1 
   2,167   1.5620        XDUB     14:36:06      00028842763TRDU1 
     628   1.5740        XDUB     14:43:54      00028842948TRDU1 
   6,040   1.5740        XDUB     14:43:54      00028842949TRDU1 
     726   1.5640        XDUB     14:51:24      00028843276TRDU1 
   1,962   1.5640        XDUB     14:51:24      00028843275TRDU1 
   4,324   1.5580        XDUB     15:25:33      00028844642TRDU1 
     773   1.5580        XDUB     15:25:33      00028844644TRDU1 
   1,492   1.5700        XDUB     16:09:10      00028845886TRDU1 
   2,481   1.5700        XDUB     16:09:10      00028845887TRDU1 
   1,412   1.5720        XDUB     16:13:01      00028846071TRDU1 
   1,000   1.5720        XDUB     16:13:01      00028846070TRDU1 
   2,705   1.5700        XDUB     16:14:28      00028846112TRDU1 
   3,200   1.5620        XDUB     16:20:06      00028846264TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
     587   1.3400        XLON     10:24:11      00028840331TRDU1 
     788   1.3400        XLON     10:28:09      00028840341TRDU1 
   2,358   1.3400        XLON     10:28:09      00028840340TRDU1 
   2,424   1.3400        XLON     10:28:09      00028840339TRDU1 
   3,197   1.3380        XLON     11:38:44      00028840711TRDU1 
   2,779   1.3380        XLON     11:38:44      00028840710TRDU1 
   3,340   1.3380        XLON     13:34:42      00028841630TRDU1 
     485   1.3380        XLON     14:13:39      00028842366TRDU1 
   2,511   1.3380        XLON     14:13:39      00028842365TRDU1 
     819   1.3480        XLON     14:44:10      00028842952TRDU1 
   2,300   1.3480        XLON     14:44:10      00028842951TRDU1 
   1,597   1.3440        XLON     14:44:12      00028842957TRDU1 
   2,868   1.3440        XLON     14:44:12      00028842956TRDU1 
   1,674   1.3440        XLON     14:44:12      00028842958TRDU1 
     513   1.3360        XLON     15:25:33      00028844640TRDU1 
   2,933   1.3360        XLON     15:25:33      00028844639TRDU1 
   2,397   1.3360        XLON     15:25:33      00028844641TRDU1 
   3,045   1.3360        XLON     15:55:26      00028845435TRDU1 
   3,385   1.3400        XLON     16:28:02      00028846466TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  318336 
EQS News ID:  1891081 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1891081&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.