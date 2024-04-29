Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
29.04.24
09:06 Uhr
0,187 Euro
-0,073
-28,23 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2050,22509:54
0,2050,22509:54
Dow Jones News
29.04.2024 | 08:34
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Petrofac Limited: Delay to publication of 2023 results, Update on restructuring and Trading Update

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Delay to publication of 2023 results, Update on restructuring and Trading Update 
29-Apr-2024 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/ 
2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. 
29 April 2024 
DELAY TO PUBLICATION OF 2023 RESULTS, UPDATE ON RESTRUCTURING AND TRADING UPDATE 
Petrofac today announces a delay to its audited full year 2023 results which it now expects to publish by 31 May 2024. 
The Company also reports the progress made with creditors on its financial restructuring and issues a trading update. 
Delay of full year 2023 results and temporary suspension of shares 
The Company expects a short delay in issuing its audited full year 2023 results, which it now expects to publish by 31 
May 2024. Although the audit is substantially progressed, the Company and its auditor require additional time to 
complete the annual report. 
As a result, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Disclosure and Transparency Rules and Listing 
Rules for the publication of audited financial statements, the Company has engaged with the FCA, and trading in the 
Company's shares will be temporarily suspended from 7.30 a.m. on 1 May 2024 until its full year 2023 results are 
published. 
Update on Strategic and Financial Options 
As part of the Group's ongoing financial restructuring, an ad-hoc group of senior secured noteholders have made a 
proposal to provide further credit to the business of up to USUSD300 million, comprising USUSD200 million of new funds and 
USUSD100 million of credit support to help secure performance guarantees for certain of its existing contracts. This 
non-binding proposal is dependent upon, amongst other things, the Company securing these performance guarantees, and 
would require the conversion of a significant proportion of the Group's existing debt to equity. 
The Company is in active discussions with credit providers to obtain the required guarantees, which would also release 
over USUSD200 million of collateral and retentions, and will provide an update on the outcome of those discussions as 
appropriate. 
This development comes as the Company continues to manage its payment obligations to preserve liquidity whilst 
progressing the other components of the restructuring with other stakeholders. 
The Group's upcoming payment obligations include amortisation payments due on the Company's bank facilities and the 
coupon payment due on its senior secured notes on 15 May 2024. 
The Company's lending banks have agreed to a number of rolling short term deferrals of contractual amortisation 
payments while the Company progresses the financial restructuring. The Company continues to engage with its lending 
banks on extending these deferrals as required. 
The Company does not expect to make the payment of the bond coupon on the due date of 15 May. The payment has a 30-day 
grace period. The ad-hoc group of noteholders, representing approximately 41% of the outstanding notes, has entered 
into a forbearance agreement with the Company, which provides an assurance that those noteholders will not take any 
action in respect of the non-payment of the coupon until at least 30 June 2024, in order to provide time for the 
Group's financial restructuring to be progressed. The Company will seek to engage with other noteholders in the coming 
weeks. 
Managing these payment obligations is of critical importance to the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity 
in the short-term while it is working to implement the financial restructuring. 
Good progress is also being made with non-core asset disposals, with non-binding offers received for the Group's share 
in the PM304 Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in Malaysia, the process for which could be completed in Q3 2024. Offers 
are in line with the value of anticipated cash flows (subject to oil price and oil premium assumptions) over the 
remaining term of the PSC which expires in September 2026. 
Trading Update 
In its Trading Update of 20 December 2023, the Company highlighted a risk in relation to the timing of the negotiations 
on the Thai Oil Clean Fuels project. Petrofac and its joint venture partners remain engaged with its client in relation 
to the reimbursement of additional project costs. At the time of reporting the full year 2023 results, management does 
not expect to have progressed discussions sufficiently to recognise the expected outcome of the negotiations in its 
accounts. As a result, the Company expects to recognise an incremental loss in its E&C division of approximately USUSD130 
million for 2023. 
Net debt at 31 December 2023 was USUSD583 million, which was lower than guided on 20 December 2023 and in line with the 
interim results, reflecting the continued efforts of the Group to manage its payment obligations. 
Asset Solutions has incurred additional costs on one of its Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning 
(EPCC) contracts, and expects to report an EBIT for 2023 which could be up to USUSD15 million to USUSD20 million lower than 
previously guided, pending the outcome of negotiations. 
The Group's financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2023 is otherwise expected to be broadly in line with 
the Trading Update of 20 December 2023. 
René Médori, Chairman, said: 
"The Board and management are focused on arriving at a comprehensive refinancing solution as quickly as possible. We 
are encouraged by the engagement with the ad-hoc group of noteholders, which we hope demonstrates momentum in this 
complex process. We remain grateful to all our stakeholders for their patience and continued support of Petrofac." 
Tareq Kawash, Group Chief Executive, said: 
"Operational activity continues as expected and our teams are delivering well in the initial phases of the contracts 
awarded in 2023. On the Thai Oil Clean Fuels contract, we are working closely with our client and partners to 
accelerate delivery of this complex project and conclude negotiations on the reimbursement of costs. While the 
commercial negotiations will only conclude after our full year reporting cycle, we are making progress. 
"Petrofac has a large order book of high-quality projects, strong market positions and compelling future opportunities 
which are evident from the recently announced awards. We are working to put the performance guarantees and the right 
capital structure in place, in order to deliver on this potential." 
ENDS 
For further information contact: 
Petrofac: 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
Teneo (for Petrofac): 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages, and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy 
infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - 
driven, agile, respectful, and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable, and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: STR - Petrofac 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 318341 
EQS News ID:  1891167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1891167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
