GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2024 | 08:34
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by UBS Group AG

Brussels, April 29, 2024, 08:30 CEST - Regulated information

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), UBS Group AG recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 5%.

The notification, dated April 23, 2024, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities.
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: April 17, 2024
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Solvay SA, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 5% on 17th April 2024. This was caused by an increase in the Trading Book holdings of the aforementioned entities above 5% and therefore no longer being exempt from reporting.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: UBS Group AG (Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich).


Attachments

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd38a765-9392-4ada-87d2-3788ebe4cbab)
  • Transparency notification (April 23 2024) UBS Group AG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c2938e8-8531-4b0f-9775-9d4116385fcf)

