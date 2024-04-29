Scientists in Israel have tested three different PV technologies to power a greenhouse hosting 400 cucumber seedlings. Their analysis has revealed that the PV module cover on the greenhouse's roof has a "negligible" impact on crop yield, but they also noted that the greenhouse cover's spectral transmittance and accumulated dust may negatively affect solar module performance. A group of researchers led by the Triangle Research and Development Center (TRDC) in Israel investigated the impact of using photovoltaic power generation in a greenhouse hosting cucumber crops and found the impact on crop ...

