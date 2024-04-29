Organic pigments Market worth $6.0 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report Organic Pigments Market by Source (Synthetic and Natural), Type (Azo, Phthalocyanine, High-Performance Pigments(HPPs)), Application (Printing inks, Paints & Coatings, Plastics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029, Organic pigments Market is estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2029.

Organic pigments are organic compounds that change the color of reflected light with selective wavelength absorption. Due to their insoluble property in coating systems and polymers, organic pigments are widely accepted across end-use industries. Organic pigments offer higher color strength and gloss when compared with inorganic pigments at the cost of lower covering power. These pigments are mainly classified into three groups, azo pigments, polycyclic pigments, and anthraquinone pigments, based on carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen as their basic chemicals.

"The Synthetic source segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, in terms of value."

In 2023, synthetic organic pigments segment dominated the global organic pigments market, in terms of value. The high market share and growth of synthetic organic pigments can be attributed to their key advantages as compared to other source, that is natural organic pigments. Synthetic organic pigments get manufactured by using acids, petroleum compounds, and many other chemicals under high pressure and heat. These pigments offer high durability, better gloss and high lightfastness.

"Azo pigments type accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume in 2023."

Global organic pigments market has been segmented based on the types. In 2023, azo pigments type dominated the market in terms of volume and value by contributing to the highest market share. Azo pigments are the organic compounds having (-N=N-), functional azo group. They get further classified based on the chemistry into diazo pigments and monoazo pigments. Azo pigments are easily available in various shades of red, yellow, brown and orange color.

"Printing ink application segment to remain the largest end-use application in terms of volume during the forecast period."

In 2023, printing ink application accounted for the largest market share of global organic pigments market, in terms of volume. Growing demand of organic pigments for printing inks from wide range of sectors specially from the food packaging is driving the market. Increasing restrictions and regulations about the usage of inorganic pigments has been fuelling the acceptance of organic pigments over inorganic pigments in the market. From last few years, organic pigments are gaining high acceptance in the marketing tools publications like magazines, brochures and other printed tools.

"Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2023, in terms of volume."

In 2023, Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest market share, in terms of volume. Rising urbanization, increasing purchasing power, and growing population in the region are some of the kay factors driving the growth of automotive, packaging, construction, and electronics industries. Also, growing focus and adoption of environmentally friendly products is driving the usage of organic pigments in various sectors. Well-established organic pigment manufacturers are focusing the Asia Pacific region due to the strong regional market. Many manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing base in the region due to low-cost production facilities.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1076

The key players profiled in the report include DIC Corporation (Japan), Heubach GmbH (Germany), and Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lily Group Co. Ltd. (China), Sunlour Pigment Co., Ltd. (China), Anshan Hifichem Co., Ltd. (China), Longkou Union Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Meghmani Organics Ltd. (India), Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. (India), and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India).

