Sachem Head Capital Management LP: Sachem Head Capital Management Supports Delivery Hero's Proposed Changes to its Supervisory Board

Manages a position of approximately 3.6% percent in Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company"), including shares and derivatives

Supports Delivery Hero's proposed expansion of its Supervisory Board and the Company's proposed nominees to the Supervisory Board

The investment firm Sachem Head Capital Management LP ("Sachem Head"), which manages a position of approximately 3.6% percent in Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or "the Company", ISIN DE000A2E4K43, WKN A2E4K4), including shares and derivatives, supports Delivery Hero's proposed expansion of its Supervisory Board from six to eight members (the "Supervisory Board Expansion") and the Company's nomination of Kristin Skogen Lund, Dr. Martin Enderle, Roger Rabalais, and Scott Ferguson (the "Nominees") to stand for election to the Supervisory Board at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in addition to the four employee representatives which have to be elected at the AGM. Sachem Head intends to vote its shares in favor of the Supervisory Board Expansion and each of the Nominees and the four employee representatives at the AGM.

Scott Ferguson, the founder and portfolio manager of Sachem Head, said: "We see great promise in the food delivery market and Delivery Hero's strong competitive positions in highly attractive markets. I look forward to working with the other members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board to help the Company realize its full potential."

About Sachem Head

Sachem Head is an investment manager founded in 2012 by Scott D. Ferguson. The firm employs a concentrated, value-oriented investment strategy and is primarily focused on equity investments in North America and Europe.

About Scott Ferguson (CV)

Scott is the managing partner and portfolio manager of Sachem Head Capital Management, a value-oriented investment management firm based in New York. Prior to starting Sachem Head in 2012, he spent nine years at Pershing Square Capital Management, which he joined at its inception in 2003. Prior to Pershing Square, Scott earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 2003 and was a vice president at American Industrial Partners, private equity firm, from 1999 to 2001. Scott was also a business analyst at McKinsey & Company from 1996 to 1999. Scott graduated from Stanford University with an A.B. in Public Policy in 1996. He was formerly on the boards of Olin, Elanco Animal Health, Autodesk and US Foods.

Important Information

This press release has been issued by Sachem Head Capital Management LP ("Sachem Head") in connection with Sachem Head's investment in Delivery Hero SE ("DHER" or the"Issuer"). The information herein is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be construed to be legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice. It does not address the specific investment objective, financial situation, suitability, or the particular need of any specific person who may receive this press release, and should not be taken as advice on the merits of any investment decision. The views expressed in this press release represent the opinions of Sachem Head and are based on publicly available information and Sachem Head's internal research. While the information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither Sachem Head nor any of its directors, managers, employees, affiliates or shareholders makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information contained herein. Any forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Sachem Head has made to the best of its knowledge, but which do not make any claim of correctness for the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Sachem Head. It must be taken into account that the actual events or consequences may be materially different from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking-statements.

Funds managed by Sachem Head currently own, or are attributed to, a significant amount of the outstanding shares, or derivative instruments relating to shares, of the Issuer. Sachem Head therefore has a financial interest in the profitability of the funds managed by Sachem Head. Accordingly, Sachem Head may have conflicts of interest and this press release should not be regarded as impartial. Nothing in this press release should be taken as any indication of Sachem Head's current or future trading which may change at any time.

