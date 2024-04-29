The Company Will Follow its New Concept Store on Rue Neuve with its First Retail Location in Bruges in May, Expanding the Brand's Belgium Presence

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, has opened its first concept store in Brussels on its most famous shopping street, Rue Neuve. Together with its store on Antwerp's Meir and planned Bruges concept store opening in mid-May, the Company is expanding its retail presence as part of its commitment to building the brand across the country.

Skechers' first Skechers concept store in Brussels opens on the premier shopping street, Rue Neuve. (Photo: Business Wire)

"For more than two decades now, Skechers has grown our presence in Benelux-reaching consumers from all walks of life with award-winning comfort technology products. Due to the breadth of our product, Skechers is available at some of the best stores in Belgium, and we are expanding our Skechers retail presence with more high-profile locations," said Maurice van Berkel, general manager of Skechers USA Benelux B.V. "Our arrival in Brussels places us at the heart of one of Europe's most cosmopolitan, trafficked and traveled destinations. Together with the tourists and locals who will soon visit our new location in Bruges and our successful Antwerp store, shoppers can enjoy the entire Skechers experience-with multiple destinations to explore our offering, coordinate our shoes and apparel, and slip into our popular Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technologies and new Skechers Football product."

"Belgium has played a key role in Skechers' business. Wallonia is home to our European Distribution Center-the region's largest-from where we serve consumers throughout Europe, and beyond," added David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. "As a proud investor in the Belgium community and multi-year sponsor for Belgium-based Team WRT, we see more great opportunities to build our consumer-facing presence with these two new concept stores. Opening our doors in these capitals of business, tourism and culture is another natural step towards reaching our goal of $10 billion in annual revenues worldwide by 2026."

Located near INNO and City2 shopping, the new 5,270-square-foot location at Rue Neuve 64 is designed in Skechers' trademark modern décor-featuring an impressive vaulted entry and a large mural of the brand's Southern California hometown of Manhattan Beach, as well as a digital screen and illuminated displays. The store houses the brand's many footwear, apparel and accessory collections that resonate with the brand's diverse consumers; dedicated Skechers Performance and Skechers Apparel shop-in-shops; and an assortment of the Company's technologies for every activity.

From fashion collections like the brand's partnership with Brussels-based artist Vexx for the Skechers x Vexx capsule to lifestyle product and performance shoes for sport enthusiasts, Skechers' offering is enhanced with its signature comfort innovations-including its patented Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Technology, Skechers Arch FitTechnology, Skechers Max Cushioning Technology and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam Technology.

Along with the already opened Brussels Skechers store and the location opening in Bruges in mid-May, an additional Skechers store is opening in Kortrijk later this week, bringing the total Skechers retail store count to seven in Belgium. Consumers can also shop at Skechers.be and Skechers.be/fr, and leading retailers across the country.

About Skechers U.S.A. Benelux B.V. and Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Benelux B.V. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and approximately 5,200 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

