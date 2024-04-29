EcoFlow Technology Inc.: EcoFlow Unveils PowerOcean Single-Phase: A Game-Changer in Safe Home Energy Storage Solutions

Launching at Solar & Storage Live London 2024

PowerOcean Single-Phase: A revolutionary battery storage system prioritising safety and reliability for UK homeowners.

Outstanding Safety and Reliability: Utilises advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology with meticulous safety features - including a fire-prevention module - for unparalleled protection.

Seamless integration: Each battery pack comes equipped with a built-in DC-DC converter, allowing each 800V high voltage pack to work independently.

Emergency Backup Power: Provides up to 6kW of backup power during power outages, with real-time monitoring and control through EcoFlow app and PowerInsight Home Energy Monitor.

Easy Installation and After-Sales Support: Effortless installation process with comprehensive after-sales service, including dedicated app for installers and categorised error codes for streamlined troubleshooting.

15-year warranty with hotline support for both installers and end-users.

LONDON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, proudly introduces the PowerOcean Single-Phase, a revolutionary battery storage system that prioritises safety above all else. Tailored for homeowners in the UK, the Single-Phase comes after the successful launch of the Three-Phase model across European markets last year. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and a relentless focus on protecting homes and families, the PowerOcean Single-Phase sets a new benchmark for secure and dependable energy storage.

Outstanding Battery Safety and Reliability

Safety is paramount in the design of the PowerOcean Single-Phase, and this is made clear with several notable features. First and foremost is its unparalleled safety, surpassing industry standards to ensure utmost protection for homes and families. This emphasis on safety is complemented by adhering closely to the new PAS 63100:2024 standard. With a lifecycle exceeding 6000 charge cycles and backed by a comprehensive 15-year warranty, including a hotline support for both installers and homeowners, users can trust in its long-term performance.

Each battery unit is engineered to exceed industry safety standards, providing families with the highest level of protection. Compliance with the new PAS 63100:2024 guidelines is a key feature of PowerOcean; fulfilling essential criteria for safety performance, fire resistance, and mechanical impact requirements for both inverters and batteries. This is achieved by leveraging advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology, and through the integration of advanced safety features, including a fire prevention module that actively mitigates risks by responding to fire-related anomalies before they escalate. EcoFlow ensures that every homeowner can trust in the reliability and security of their energy storage solution.

The IP65-certified aluminium casing offers robust protection against environmental elements and allowing for safe outdoor installations, while heating pads are built into each battery pack and automatically adjust to maintain optimal operating temperatures, ensuring reliable performance in a cold winter or a hot summer.

PowerOcean Single-Phase is not just compliant but a leading example of how battery systems can provide both exceptional safety and enduring reliable performance, ensuring peace of mind for users and setting a new benchmark in fire-safe battery installation.

Seamless Integration

The PowerOcean Single-Phase offers seamless integration with other components of the power system. Each battery pack comes equipped with a built-in DC-DC converter, allowing each 800V high voltage pack to work independently. This integration remains efficient even with just a single 5kWh battery pack. Furthermore, PowerOcean's paralleled connection battery technology allows for effortless expansion of battery capacity up to 15kWh, ensuring adaptability to evolving energy needs without compromising safety.

In times of emergency, the PowerOcean hybrid inverter provides up to 6kW of backup power, ensuring that critical appliances, such as refrigerators or light sources, remain operational during unforeseen power outages. Users also benefit from real-time monitoring and control capabilities, accessible through the intuitive EcoFlow app and Web Portal, as well as EcoFlow's PowerInsight, a 10-inch touchscreen home energy management system. This feature offers visibility and control over power usage, solar input, and battery storage.

Easy Installation and After-Sales Service

Finally, the PowerOcean Single-Phase boasts an effortless installation process. With a simple 3-step commissioning process and a hassle-free wiring-free stack-up battery design, both homeowners and installers can easily expand and install the system without unnecessary complications.

With a dedicated app specifically for installers, - the EcoFlow Pro - the status of every device can be effortlessly monitored; PowerOcean error codes are intelligently categorised according to their emergency level, streamlining the troubleshooting process.

This means that users can rest-easy knowing the PowerOcean is backed by a comprehensive after-sales support, providing them with prompt service, maintenance, and assistance throughout the life of their product.

A Smart Investment for the Future

In addition to the PowerOcean Single-Phase, homeowners will be able to be a part of the EcoFlow ecosystem, with further heating solutions, such as the EcoFlow PowerHeat Heat Pump and the EcoFlow PowerGlow Smart Immersion Heater, to be introduced at a later date.

Craig Bilboe, EcoFlow's Head of Business Development, UK, said: "We are thrilled to introduce the PowerOcean Single-Phase at this year's Solar & Storage Live London 2024. The PowerOcean Single-Phase is more than just a battery storage system; it's a testament to EcoFlow's commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation in the renewable energy sector. With a focus on seamless integration, outstanding battery safety, and unparalleled after-sales service, we're setting a new standard for home energy solutions."

The PowerOcean Single-Phase will be available for purchase starting April 29, 2024.

For more information, head to the EcoFlow website for home battery

SPECS

General Model EcoFlowPowerOcean Hybrid Inverter Dimensions 679.6mm × 182.7mm × 280mm Net Weight 21.5 Kg Input PV Input Power 12000 Max (PV) Max. Input Current Per MPPT 18 (single PV input), 16 (dualPV input)

Number of MPPTs 2 Output Maximum Output Power (VA) 6000 Max (Backup

Load) Maximum Output Current (A) 27.3





General Model EcoFlowPowerOceanLFP Battery Dimension (W×D×H) (mm) (Without

Adjustable Feet) 680×183×452 (±1) Net Weight 59.2 Kg Battery Cell Type LFP Performance Battery Module Capacity 5kWh, Expandable to 15kWh Max. Output Power(W) 3300 Nominal Voltage (V) 800 Operating Voltage Range (V) 720-960

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

