Ratos AB: Ratos AB: Strong start to 2024

Press release 29 April 2024

Q1 2024

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 359m (324)

All business areas improved their EBITA. Industry reported EBITA of SEK 307m (303), Construction & Services reported EBITA of SEK 297m (284) and Consumer reported EBITA of SEK -194m (-213)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 329m (285)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 125m (57)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.06 (-0.09)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -137m (507)

Leverage excluding finance leases was 0.8x (2.2x)

New reporting structure for the business areas with breakdown by segment



"EBITA increased 11% for the quarter. All business areas improved their earnings in the seasonally weakest quarter for Ratos. Sales in the quarter were at the same level as in the preceding year, while cash flow decreased. The Group's leverage remains low."

Jonas Wiström, President and CEO, Ratos



Stockholm 29 April 2024
Jonas Wiström
President and CEO

This is information that Ratos AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on 29 April 2024.

Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 17 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 34 billion in net sales (LTM).