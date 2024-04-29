The renewables arm of Singapore-based fund manager Cambridge RE Partners has unveiled plans for its first Australian project. It has submitted a development application to establish a 300 MW solar farm in northern Queensland. From pv magazine Australia Cambridge JMD Australia has lodged a development application with Queensland's Burdekin Shire Council to build a 300 MW solar farm in Upper Haughton. The developer said the proposed AUD 650 million ($426. 5 million) Cambridge Solar Farm is to be the first stage of the AUD 1. 7 billion master-planned North Queensland Renewable Energy Park, with ...

