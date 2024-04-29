Anzeige
WKN: LYX0AG | ISIN: FR0010315770 | Ticker-Symbol: LYYA
Tradegate
29.04.24
10:10 Uhr
311,69 Euro
+1,09
+0,35 %
Dow Jones News
29.04.2024 | 09:37
Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) 
Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Apr-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 311.2366 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19692595 
CODE: WLDL LN 
ISIN: FR0010315770 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010315770 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDL LN 
Sequence No.:  318348 
EQS News ID:  1891229 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1891229&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2024 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

