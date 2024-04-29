Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: A3CTW5 | ISIN: DK0061555109 | Ticker-Symbol: 00B
Frankfurt
29.04.24
08:06 Uhr
1,910 Euro
-0,045
-2,30 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.04.2024 | 10:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aquaporin A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of Aquaporin A/S has been increased. The admittance of
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 30 April
2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061555109           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Aquaporin             
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 10,946,154 shares (DKK 10,946,154)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        12,311,477 shares (DKK 12,311,477)
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  23,257,631 shares (DKK 12,311,477)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 14              
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      AQP                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     228228              
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
