Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aquaporin A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of Aquaporin A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 30 April 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061555109 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Aquaporin --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,946,154 shares (DKK 10,946,154) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 12,311,477 shares (DKK 12,311,477) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 23,257,631 shares (DKK 12,311,477) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 14 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AQP --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228228 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66