Researchers at the University of New South Wales claim to have identified three TOPCon panel failure types that are absent in PERC products. They explained that these failures may occur when the modules are exposed to high humidity and contaminants before encapsulation. Scientists from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia claim to have identified three new types of TOPCon solar module failures that were never detected in PERC panels. "The results were quite surprising to us," the research's lead author, Bram Hoex, told pv magazine. "We expected polyolefin elastomer (POE) in general ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...