Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched its innovative digital platform, the Travel Companion (TC), powered by advanced artificial intelligence. This move is part of a two-year plan to revolutionize the travel industry by embracing digital innovations. In collaboration with global professional services firm Accenture, Saudia's Travel Companion is set to change how travelers interact with the airline and redefine the standards of digital travel.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9108/206652_saudia1en.jpg

The Travel Companion offers personalized and tailored solutions to meet individual preferences and needs, providing search results from trusted and authenticated sources and utilizes image-supported responses. The platform is intended to be a comprehensive, one-stop solution that allows users to book concierge services such as hotels, transportation, restaurants, activities, and attractions, eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms. Additionally, it establishes seamless connections with transportation platforms and various train companies, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted journey.

In the next stages, Saudia will introduce additional features, such as voice command and digital payment solutions. Through an always-on Travel Companion accessible via a telecom e-SIM card enabled by Saudia, users can enjoy global access without relying on other internet providers. Furthermore, users can purchase data packages for additional applications, ensuring continuous access to the platform's services.

The ultimate goal of the Travel Companion is to become the top app for travelers, providing unparalleled travel information. With aspirations to become the go-to platform for various services beyond flight bookings, the Travel Companion will aim to distinguish itself in the airline industry.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Travel Companion, a game-changer in the airline industry that will revolutionize the digital travel experience. This platform, resulting from our ongoing collaboration with Accenture, signifies our forward-looking approach to providing guests with unparalleled convenience and flexibility."

# # #

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206652

SOURCE: SAUDIA