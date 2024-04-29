Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2024 First Quarter Results on 10th May 2024

Turin, 29th April 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) confirmed today that its financial results for the First Quarter of 2024 will be presented on Friday, 10th May 2024.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will begin at 11:00 am CEST / 10:00 am BST on Friday, 10th May 2024.

Details for accessing the webcast are available at the following link:

Q1 2024 Iveco Group Webcast

The related press release and presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.comon Friday, 10th May 2024.

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20240429_PR_Iveco_Group_Q1_2024_Results_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0e99e344-f019-4c2b-8c25-cb259d017f09)

