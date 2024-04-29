



HONG KONG, Apr 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce the winning of awards and accolades from multiple ecosystem partners in Q1 of 2024, recognizing CITIC Telecom CPC for its commitment to collaborate with diversified ecosystem partners to accelerate business development, drive joint development of innovative technologies, redefine transformative DICT solutions to lead the industry, deepen social innovation power and business transformation capabilities, and being the most trusted partner for ecosystem and enterprise customers.In the past six months, CITIC Telecom CPC collaborated with different partners to launch several innovative services, which not only infused with AI to empower "Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security" integrated platform but have also redefined information security service framework with the introduction of TrustCSI 3.0 groundbreaking cybersecurity solution, the next-gen Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) service and other new solutions, these solutions and services are widely recognized in the industry. The awards and accolades we have garnered from diverse ecosystem partners underscore the power of our strategic alliance. Through co-creation, sharing, and win-win strategies, we drive breakthrough performance with partners to lead high-quality development.Ecosystem partners awards and accolades include:Fortinet - Top Cybersecurity Mesh Partner 2023Fortinet - Top Regional MSSP Partner 2023Fortinet - Star Performer Award 2023 - Top Presales - Universal SASEFortinet - Star Performer Award 2023 - Product ManagementH3C - 2023 Business Breakthrough PartnerHillstone - Strategic Partner in Hong Kong & MacauMr. Jacky Kwok, Chief Commercial Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, "We are honored to receive multiple ecosystem partners awards, demonstrating our deep professional knowledge and commitment to deliver robust DICT solutions. Our strategic global collaboration with Fortinet in particular has significantly strengthened our leading position in network security market, and has also empowered us to offer a wider range of solutions to effectively address the evolving customer needs across different regions. Together, we are actively collaborating with diverse ecosystem partners to push the boundaries of innovation, accelerate the development of the new digital economy, and deliver revolutionary products, technologies and exceptional value to our customers."Network security service provider Fortinet is one of the major partners of CITIC Telecom CPC. Under our global cooperative strategy, CITIC Telecom CPC has effectively strengthened its security service portfolio and has fostered the development of cybersecurity solution TrustCSI 3.0. The winning of 4 Fortinet awards has affirmed extraordinary performance of CITIC Telecom CPC in network security in 2023. TrustCSI 3.0 is a flagship network security solution of CITIC Telecom CPC, which enhances cybersecurity services through a redefined comprehensive cybersecurity framework and enabling SOC-as-a-Service. TrustCSI 3.0 delivers proactive protection with 4 pivotal service pillars - identify & predict, protect, detect, and respond & recover, and even offers vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cybersecurity practices and other professional information security services to ensure comprehensive protection for enterprises.With the motto "Innovation Never Stops", CITIC Telecom CPC continues to build a holistic and intelligent ecosystem while strengthening collaboration with multi-tier strategic partners, integrating resources and fostering capabilities, and sustaining its commitment to AI technology and innovative development. CITIC Telecom CPC is dedicated to integrating AI elements into its service platform, shaping the future of the industry. Delivering unparalleled comprehensive, efficient, and intelligent solutions that accelerate customer transformation, unlock untapped potential and create unprecedented value for enterprises.About CITIC Telecom CPCWe are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom CPC