JP Jenkins Ltd

Molecular Energies PLC Shares now trading on JP Jenkins



29-Apr-2024 / 10:25 GMT/BST

29th April 2024 JPJ: MEN Molecular Energies PLC Shares now trading on JP Jenkins 29th April 2024 - Shares in Molecular Energies PLC (https://www.molecularenergiesplc.com) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Molecular Energies PLC is based at Carrwood Park, Selby Road, Leeds, England, LS15 4LG and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 05104249. Molecular Energies has four primary business divisions - an innovation arm focussing on the development of sustainable aviation fuel and other green energy solutions; ongoing receipts from the sale of its oil production operations in Argentina; a c18% holding in AIM-quoted ATOME plc, a green fertiliser project developer; and a 75% holding in Green House Capital Group, a carbon removal business focussed on biomass to biochar projects. JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BMT80K89), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/company/molecular-energies/). Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins said: "We welcome Molecular Energies and its directors to JP Jenkins. We look forward to supporting company's existing and new shareholders to have continued transparency and liquidity access." For further information, please contact: JP Jenkins Limited Veronika Oswald (Director) +44 (0)20 7469 0937





