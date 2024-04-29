Artemis Aerospace announces additional hub in Singapore

WISTON, England, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global aviation component solutions specialist Artemis Aerospace has announced the addition of a hub in Singapore following the launch of two similar sites in the US earlier this year.

The new Singapore hub joins Artemis's stateside locations in Miami, FL and Los Angeles, CA. This will streamline orders and deliveries for customers in the respective regions and provide a quicker and even more efficient and connected global service.

The company, which is celebrating 25 years in business, operates across multiple disciplines, including component supplies, component repairs, lessor support, flight simulation hardware support, consignment stock management and global aircraft logistics.

Jim Scott, Owner, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Artemis Aerospace, said:

"There's been a huge rise in transactions in South East Asia for our multi-discipline business. With the amount of work we handle there, our customers will benefit from the addition of a local hub that will greatly streamline services for our customers in the region, making delivery times even faster and more efficient."

Artemis Aerospace offers an innovative approach to component solutions for the aviation sector. Established in 1999, the company has earned a reputation for outstanding customer service by solving problems and providing a range of realistic options that offer customers the flexibility and freedom to choose a solution that suits their timescale and budget. Its services include component supplies, component repairs, lessor support, flight simulation hardware support, consignment stock management and global aircraft logistics.

With decades of expertise in global aviation logistics, the expert team works with trusted MROs, OEMs, and aftermarket suppliers around the world to offer 24/7 support to its global customer base.

