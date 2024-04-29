Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.04.2024 | 11:36
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artemis Aerospace announces additional hub in Singapore

WISTON, England, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global aviation component solutions specialist Artemis Aerospace has announced the addition of a hub in Singapore following the launch of two similar sites in the US earlier this year.

Artemis Aerospace announces additional hub in Singapore

The new Singapore hub joins Artemis's stateside locations in Miami, FL and Los Angeles, CA. This will streamline orders and deliveries for customers in the respective regions and provide a quicker and even more efficient and connected global service.

The company, which is celebrating 25 years in business, operates across multiple disciplines, including component supplies, component repairs, lessor support, flight simulation hardware support, consignment stock management and global aircraft logistics.

Jim Scott, Owner, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Artemis Aerospace, said:

"There's been a huge rise in transactions in South East Asia for our multi-discipline business. With the amount of work we handle there, our customers will benefit from the addition of a local hub that will greatly streamline services for our customers in the region, making delivery times even faster and more efficient."

To find out more about Artemis Aerospace, visit https://www.artemisaerospace.com/.

Artemis Aerospace offers an innovative approach to component solutions for the aviation sector. Established in 1999, the company has earned a reputation for outstanding customer service by solving problems and providing a range of realistic options that offer customers the flexibility and freedom to choose a solution that suits their timescale and budget. Its services include component supplies, component repairs, lessor support, flight simulation hardware support, consignment stock management and global aircraft logistics.

With decades of expertise in global aviation logistics, the expert team works with trusted MROs, OEMs, and aftermarket suppliers around the world to offer 24/7 support to its global customer base.

Website: www.artemisaerospace.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391342/Artemis_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artemis-aerospace-announces-additional-hub-in-singapore-302129852.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.