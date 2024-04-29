COCA Announces the Launch of Points System at Money20/20 Asia

BANGKOK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA , the world's first MPC wallet with a non-custodial debit card, announced the launch of COCA Points System at Money20/20 Asia, following its acceptance into the Money20/20 Startups' Hangout program .

This dynamic rewards program is designed to significantly enhance user engagement and loyalty within the COCA ecosystem.

The first season of the COCA Points System brings exciting opportunities for users to earn rewards through various activities:

-Interactive Engagement on Social Media: Join the COCA community on social media platforms, participate in discussions, and stay updated with the latest news to earn points.

-Rewards for Using the COCA App and Card: Every interaction within the app, including asset swaps and transactions, earns points. Additionally, using the COCA card for transactions rewards users with points.

-Content Creation and Sharing: Share your creativity by creating content about COCA. Your efforts not only enhance community engagement but also earn you points.

-Referral Program: Invite friends to join the COCA ecosystem and accumulate points through the referral program.

It offers users the chance to earn significant rewards, with a total of 3500 USDT in rewards distributed among the top 50 participants based on leaderboard standings over a 30-day period.

Mila Kryvko, COCA's CMO, emphasized the significance of the new points system: "Introducing COCA Points is a transformative step for our platform, enhancing how rewards integrate seamlessly into users' daily crypto activities and fostering a deeper connection with our services. This new feature is expected to significantly boost user activity and retention, as it ties rewards directly to the everyday actions that cryptocurrency users are already taking on the platform."

COCA's announcement at Money20/20 reflects its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With a growing user base and a strong presence in the market, COCA is poised to lead the next generation of crypto services.

About COCA Wallet

COCA is the world's first wallet with non-custodial debit card that leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography to ensure that your funds are safe from common risks associated with seed phrases and private keys, setting a new standard for security in the industry. With its non-custodial debit and virtual card, you can seamlessly spend your stablecoins and cryptocurrencies at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries, all while maintaining complete control over your funds with zero third-party risks. COCA Wallet guarantees the best rates through our advanced routing engine, which scans and compares prices across 17 onramps and 182 local payment methods, ensuring optimal trading and conversion experiences.

