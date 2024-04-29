Anzeige
Moonpig Group Plc - Section 430(2b) statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

29 April 2024

Moonpig Group plc

Section 430(2B) Companies Act 2006 Statement

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announced on 26 April 2024 that Simon Davidson had resigned as a director of theCompany with effect from 25April 2024.

Under the Relationship Agreement between the Company and Exponent Private Equity LLP ("Exponent") Simon's fees as Exponent's Nominee Director are paid directly to Exponent and will be paid up to and including the date of termination of 25 April 2024. No other remuneration payment will be made by the Company to Simon or to Exponent after Simon ceases to be a non-executive director of the Company, nor will any payment for loss of office be made.

The relevant remuneration details relating to Simon Davidson will be included in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report and Accounts.

In accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, the information contained in this document will be made available on the Company's website until its next Directors' Remuneration Report is made available.

Enquiries:

Moonpig Group

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


