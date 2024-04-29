



TOKYO, Apr 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has established a local subsidiary in Vietnam, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd., and has started full-scale business activities. The new subsidiary will assume the roles of the MHI liaison offices in Ho Chi Minh City (established in 1994) and Hanoi (2006), as well as the Hanoi Liaison Office of Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., established in 2016. The aim is to create a one-stop solution for MHI Group in Vietnam that will strengthen business functions in the country, including sales and service activities for the various MHI Group technologies and products. This will provide a foundation that will allow MHI Group to better pursue business rooted in the region in an integrated manner, and contribute more fully to the development of social infrastructure and the realization of a decarbonized society in Vietnam.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.