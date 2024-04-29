Future Market Insights: Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market to Reach US$ 60,541.2 Million by 2034 Amid Evolving Environmental Regulations

FMI forecasts a robust future for the water & wastewater treatment chemical market due to converging factors: urbanization, industrial expansion, population growth straining water resources, and stricter environmental regulations. Explore their report for a deep dive.

NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global water and wastewater treatment chemical market is expected to increase from US$ 38,588.9 million in 2024 to US$ 60,541.2 million by 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.6%.

As industries expand and populations grow, the demand for clean water escalates, propelling market growth. Increasing urbanization, industrialization, and environmental concerns drive the need for effective water treatment solutions. Strict regulatory standards for water quality further boost market expansion as industries strive for compliance.

Concerns over waterborne contaminants and health risks further fuel the demand for water treatment chemicals across several end-user industries. Manufacturers prioritize chemicals that ensure compliance with stringent water quality standards and regulations to meet the growing need for safe drinking water and industrial processes.

The water and wastewater treatment chemical market is crucial for supplying substances for purifying water across diverse industries and applications. It encompasses a range of chemical products tailored to address specific challenges in water treatment, including coagulant & flocculant, biocide, corrosion & scale inhibitors, defoamers, and pH adjusters.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global water and wastewater treatment chemical market is projected to thrive at 4.6% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. By product type, the coagulant & flocculant chemicals segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

through 2034. By end-user, the municipal segment is set to hold a market share of 17.5% in 2024.

in 2024. North America is expected to account for a significant share of around 25.4% in 2034.

in 2034. The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 11,200.1 million by 2034.

"The development of zero water discharge plants is emerging as a significant trend in the water and wastewater treatment chemical market. As industries strive for sustainability and environmental responsibility, these plants offer a solution to minimize water usage and discharge, thereby reducing environmental impact and meeting regulatory requirements, which drives market growth." - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The global water and wastewater treatment chemical market is fragmented, with leading players accounting for 40% to 45% of the share. Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eco Lab Inc., and Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A are the leading manufacturers of water and wastewater treatment chemicals profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players are focusing on expanding domestic production and technology areas of water and wastewater treatment chemicals to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and further innovating existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Recent Developments-

In 2023 , Solenis acquired CedarChem LLC, bolstering its water and wastewater treatment product offerings in the southeastern United States.

, Solenis acquired CedarChem LLC, bolstering its water and wastewater treatment product offerings in the southeastern United States. In 2023, Kemira expanded its ferric sulfate production line in Goole, United Kingdom, by 70,000 tons to address increasing coagulant demand due to stricter wastewater treatment regulations.

More Insights into the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global water and wastewater treatment chemical market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (coagulant & flocculant, biocide, corrosion & scale inhibitor, defoamer, pH adjuster, others [chelating agent, oxygen scavenger]) application (cooling water, boiler water, membrane water, municipal water, others) end-user (oil & gas, power, mining, pulp & paper, chemical & fertilizer, pharmaceutical, municipal, textile, food & beverages, others) and region.

