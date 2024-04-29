Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dawson Brisco and Mr. Chris Wright as independent directors to the Board effective immediately.

Dawson Brisco

Mr. Brisco is a Professional Geologist with 20 years of mining industry and business development experience in a variety of roles in the bulk commodity, metals and energy sectors. Mr. Brisco is currently the President and CEO of Morien Resources Corp., a Canadian mining royalty company specialized in bulk commodities, a position he has held since 2018. Prior to joining Morien, Mr. Brisco held numerous senior business development and technical roles including senior manager of an exploration alliance with Xstrata in Asia from 2005 to 2010. Mr. Brisco is an independent Director of the Mining Association of Nova Scotia and holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Chris Wright

Mr. Wright serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Liberty Energy. Mr. Wright is a dedicated humanitarian with a passion for bringing the benefits of energy to every community in the world. This passion has inspired a career in energy working not only in oil and gas but nuclear, solar, and geothermal. Mr. Wright embraces all sources of energy if they are abundant, affordable, and reliable.

Mr. Wright completed an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering at MIT and graduate work in Electrical Engineering at both UC Berkeley and MIT. Mr. Wright founded Pinnacle Technologies and served as CEO from 1992 to 2006. Pinnacle created the hydraulic fracture mapping industry and its innovations helped launch commercial shale gas production in the late 1990s. Mr. Wright was Chairman of Stroud Energy, an early shale gas producer, before its sale to Range Resources in 2006. Additionally, Mr. Wright founded and served as Executive Chairman of Liberty Resources and Liberty Midstream Solutions until its sale in 2024. He also sits on the Board of Directors for Urban Solutions Group, and the Federal Reserve Bank, Denver Branch. In addition to his role at Liberty Energy, Mr. Wright serves on the board of numerous organizations and nonprofits, including a founding board member of the Bettering Human Lives Foundation.

About EMX - EMX is a precious, and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

