Princess Private Equity Holding's (PEY's) 12-month NAV total return (TR) to end-February 2024 was a modest 0.6% amid low exit activity across private equity (PE) markets. That said, if the pick-up in global M&A volumes witnessed earlier in 2024 continues, it should support PEY's exit activity. This in turn would translate into improved returns if PEY delivers sizeable uplifts to previous carrying values upon exits, as it has done historically. In this context, we note that PEY has a good pipeline of mature investments that are potentially ripe for sale. PEY's shares now trade at a 24% discount to NAV versus a 10-year average of 18%.

