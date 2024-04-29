On April 25, Mytilineos (MYTIL) announced, as part of its strategic review, that it is considering a potential international listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) within the next 12-18 months. Listing on the LSE would demonstrate a strong vote of confidence by MYTIL in the UK market and aligns with its international growth ambitions, allowing the company to leverage its geographically diverse portfolio of operations. It would provide greater liquidity for investors and enable MYTIL to continue to expand its global presence. While pursuing an LSE listing, MYTIL will retain its listing on the Athens Exchange, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to contributing to the Greek economy, while also acting as an ambassador for Greece in the UK.

