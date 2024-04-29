Anzeige
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
29.04.2024 | 12:48
Gstar Solar: Gstar Announced the Strategic Move: Groundbreaking of Silicon Wafer Factory Construction in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Gstar held a groundbreaking ceremony for its silicon rod and silicon wafer factory, marking the beginning of the rapid construction phase. This move not only signifies a significant breakthrough for Gstar in its global photovoltaic industry layout but also represents remarkable progress in its industry chain vertical integration process.

Groundbreaking Ceremony Moment

In Jakarta, Indonesia, this modern factory spanning 60,000 square meters is set to rise. Characterized by fully digitalized and intelligent production processes, the factory has introduced a series of cutting-edge production equipment and technologies, aiming at establishing a globally leading silicon wafer production base.

The core products of the factory focus on monocrystalline silicon rods and large-sized silicon wafers of 182mm and 210mm,with broad prospects in the solar photovoltaic field. The factory will continuously drive technological innovation in the silicon wafer industry, particularly in large-sized, thin-film, and fine-line silicon wafers, providing higher quality and more efficient silicon wafers to global customers, thereby facilitating faster and more stable development of the photovoltaic industry.

Aerial View of Factory

The factory is expected to commence production by the end of 2024, achieving an annual production capacity of 3GW for crystal pulling and 3GW for slicing. This capacity will significantly support Gstar's growth in the global photovoltaic component market, meeting the growing market demand and laying a solid foundation for the company's long-term development.

Founded in 2019, Gstar is a technology company specializing in photovoltaic power generation solutions and a one-stop supplier of global mainstream photovoltaic products. It adheres to a strategy of industrial vertical integration, dedicated to independent research, development, design, production, and sales of silicon wafers, cells, frames, and modules. This vertically integrated model not only helps ensure product quality but also ensures supply chain stability, bringing price advantages and improving production efficiency. The groundbreaking construction of this silicon wafer factory is a significant step taken by Gstar under this strategic guidance.

In the future, Gstar will continue to actively guide close cooperation among upstream and downstream industry chains, accelerating its layout and development in the photovoltaic field. We firmly believe that under such leadership, the global photovoltaic industry can achieve faster and healthier development. Let us look forward to the rise of this modern factory and anticipate a brighter future for Gstar in the photovoltaic field!

Media Enquiry: info@gstar-solar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399762/Groundbreaking_Ceremony_Moment.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399763/Aerial_View_Factory.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gstar-announced-the-strategic-move-groundbreaking-of-silicon-wafer-factory-construction-in-indonesia-302129946.html

