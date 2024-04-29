Probax Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

Probax MSP Backup simplifies Veeam's Enterprise capabilities, integrates with Wasabi and so much more.?

Probax?today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will make best-in-class data protection available to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers by leveraging the benefits of the Veeam Data Platform with the cost-effectiveness and versatility of Wasabi hot cloud storage, by adding Probax to its portfolio.

"Probax is delighted to partner with TD SYNNEX for our latest backup management platform, MSP Backup," says Tim Smith, CEO at Probax. "MSP Backup is the 'easy button' for MSPs that serve Small-to-Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs) and who would greatly benefit from market-leading Veeam and Wasabi technologies. MSP Backup eliminates operational inefficiencies for MSPs while proactively and automatically protecting against ransomware attacks. This is backup automation unlike you've seen before."

With MSP Backup, TD SYNNEX customers can easily safeguard physical, virtual, public cloud and Microsoft 365 workloads with comprehensive multi-client visibility, granular control and time-saving automation.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Cheryl Day, VP of New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "With Probax added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our secure storage and backup offerings so MSP customers can do great things with technology."

MSPs can seamlessly manage all their Veeam-protected client environments with a choice of BYO or bundled Veeam licenses and BYO or bundled Wasabi storage. Get centralized multi-client visibility, management and automation, flexible protection, data residency and portability, security and immutability.

"Veeam is on a mission to help every organization to not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. We do this by enabling them to achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom," said Matt Kalmenson, VP Global Sales and GTM, Cloud and Service Providers (VCSP). "It's great to see our partners Probax and TD SYNNEX providing MSPs with a future-proofed integration between Veeam and Wasabi that enables them to help their SMB customers be resilient against any potential data loss or cyber attack."

"With the combination of Probax MSP Backup with Veeam and Wasabi now available through TD SYNNEX, it's even easier for MSPs to access and deliver end-to-end immutable backups for their SMB clients," said Laurie Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Marketing at Wasabi Technologies. "Wasabi is excited to integrate into this solution now made available through the leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem."

Get started with a free trial today.

ABOUT PROBAX

Probax is a multi-award-winning data protection software provider for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). As a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP), Probax proudly holds numerous VCSP Innovation and VCSP Partner of the Year awards from Veeam. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, Probax delivers cutting-edge data protection and cloud storage solutions through innovative automation technology, simplifying operations and driving down costs.

For more information, visit us at probax.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT VEEAM SOFTWARE

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 73% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical Resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

ABOUT WASABI TECHNOLOGIES

Wasabi provides simple and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data with no complex tiers or egress or API fees, delivering predictable costs that save money and industry leading security and performance businesses can count on. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Linkedin, X, Facebook, Instagram, and The Bucket.

SOURCE: Probax

View the original press release on accesswire.com