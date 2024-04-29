Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - Delota Corp. (CSE: NIC) (FSE: S62) ("Delota" or the "Company") a leading Canadian omni-channel retailer of nicotine-based products is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its nicotine-based product portfolio, in line with its strategic objectives for 2024.

On April 23, 2024, Delota entered into a partnership with GN Canada, the exclusive Canadian distributor of Siberia White Snus pouches, and a partner with global snus leader GN Tobacco. Based in Sweden, GN Tobacco continues to lead the industry with globally recognized brands in the nicotine pouch category.

Snus is a smokeless tobacco product that originated in Sweden. White Snus is 99% tobacco-free and represents the evolution of products in this category. Snus and White Snus are available in small pouches that users place under their upper lip, and are often used as an alternative to smoking cigarettes or other tobacco products.

Delota has noted significant rise in the popularity of the nicotine pouch category within Canada, indicating growing market demand. Siberia, a world-renowned, high-quality snus brand from Sweden, has now launched their category leading White Snus range in Canada. This product line was specifically crafted to cater to the preferences of Canadian consumers and is produced from GN Tobccao's factory in Enköping, Sweden.

The Company recognizes the importance and value of product diversification and aims to broaden its product offerings to cater to adult users seeking alternatives to combustible tobacco as well as recreational adult users interested in exploring new product formats.

Cameron Wickham, CEO of Delota commented, "Our goal is to be one of the largest retailers of nicotine-based products nationally, and we are extremely pleased to continue executing on our strategic priorities by adding oral nicotine pouches to our product line. We are committed to partnering with brands that provide high-quality and compliant products tailored for the Canadian market. Over the last 6 months, we have engaged in strategic discussions with the GN Canada team to ensure a successful collaboration and execution in retailing the Siberia product line through our e-commerce platform in Ontario. Once rolled out across Ontario, we intend to broaden our distribution across Canada."

Brad Jemmett, Canadian Commercial Director of GN Canada commented, "Delota is a dominant force in the Canadian nicotine product market, so partnering with them was a natural and obvious fit. Over the last year, we have seen a significant increase in the popularity of our Siberia White Snus product line, and it makes perfect sense to partner with a well-established retailer like Delota's 180 Smoke Vape Store to further penetrate the Canadian market, specifically Ontario. We're here to provide Canadians with the best smoking alternative products on the market. The category may be new to some, but for those who have been around White Snus pouches know the benefits of a discreet and convenient option to get nicotine satisfaction, and we're excited to introduce that to the ritual of adult users. We are looking forward to enhancing our partnership with Delota in the near future as the category continues to expand."

About GN Tobacco

Established in Sweden back in 2004, GN Tobacco has expanded to become a global leader in the production of snus and white snus. The company remains a family run business, committed to pioneering new approaches within the industry and catering to the needs of its vast clientele worldwide. With a new focus on Canada, GN Tobacco is showcasing its production expertise in concert with the new Canadian team of GN Canada to develop a specific portfolio aligned to Canadian consumer tastes.

Spearheading the launch of GN Canada is a team well versed in snus, vape, and alternative nicotine products. The core group of the team has been active and leading the commercialization of alternative nicotine products since 2008.

About Delota Corp.

Delota Corp. is a nicotine vape enterprise that spearheads the smoke-free revolution in Canada, catering to adult consumers seeking alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. With a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional retail experiences and carefully curated product offerings, the Company is dedicated to redefining the way people transition away from smoking. The Company's flagship brand, 180 Smoke Vape Store, stands as Ontario's largest specialty omnichannel vape retailer, fueling innovation, growth, and leadership in the retail vape space.

