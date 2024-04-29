Anzeige
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2024 | 13:06
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 Plc - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

Monday, 29 April 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the resolution authorising KR1 to make market purchases of up to 14.99 per cent. of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (as set out in the announcement of the Company dated 11 April 2024) was duly passed on a poll at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today.

The results of the poll were as follows:

Ordinary Resolution

For

% For

Against

% Against

Total votes (excluding withheld)

% of total voting rights (excluding withheld)

Votes withheld

To authorise the Company to make market acquisitions of up to 14.99 % of its ordinary shares

63,033,708

99.9%

7,008

0.01%

63,040,716

35.5%

30,712

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS-

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven

+44 (0)1624 630 630

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

+44(0)20 3757 6882

pr@kr1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


