KR1 Plc - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

Monday, 29 April 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the resolution authorising KR1 to make market purchases of up to 14.99 per cent. of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (as set out in the announcement of the Company dated 11 April 2024) was duly passed on a poll at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today.

The results of the poll were as follows:

Ordinary Resolution For % For Against % Against Total votes (excluding withheld) % of total voting rights (excluding withheld) Votes withheld To authorise the Company to make market acquisitions of up to 14.99 % of its ordinary shares 63,033,708 99.9% 7,008 0.01% 63,040,716 35.5% 30,712

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

