Microland announces Global Elite Plus Status with Juniper Networks to launch Network as a Service offering

Microland will focus on building and launching a user experience-based Network as a Service (NaaS) to enable growth and drive business outcomes for customers through AI-driven digital transformation, powered by Juniper Mist

BENGALURU, India, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation leader, today announced its Elite Plus status with Juniper Networks, a leader in secure AI-Native Networking. Partners chosen for the Elite Plus program have demonstrated their commitment to Juniper, and have the highest potential to deliver continuous growth. Through the Elite Plus program, Microland will build and launch a solution offering - Network as a Service (NaaS) through a co-investment plan between Microland and Juniper.

Juniper Networks will invest in Microland's NaaS offering, in which Microland is building capabilities and integrations between Juniper Networks' AI-Native Networking enterprise solutions powered by Mist AI, and Microland's AIOps and automation-based Intelligeni NetOps platform to deliver accelerated adoption and user experience-centric optimized network operations as part of a NaaS offering to enterprises globally.

Enterprises can experience complexity with traditional network solutions compared to AI-powered solutions, including issues with deployment and management models, which can ultimately impact the experience for end-users. Traditional networks may also be costly to transform and operate, slow to change, lack innovation and may fail to deliver a better experience to their business users and end customers. With the advent of Software Defined Networking (SDN) technology, AI Operations (AIOps) and automation, enterprise networking is going through a transformative shift.

With this in mind, Microland is announcing its Network as a Service (NaaS) offering, powered by data from Juniper Mist AI and its own Intelligeni NetOps which delivers AIOps-based deep observability, hyper-automation and analytics capabilities. The objective of Microland's NaaS offering is to help enterprises achieve order-of-magnitude improvements in the resilience, reliability and efficiency of their network infrastructure.

Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President - Networks and Cybersecurity at Microland, said, "We are excited to forge this strategic relationship with Juniper Networks as our companies share the focus on delivering user experience-centric network solutions to our customers and also a similar philosophy of AI and platform-driven network operations. Our NaaS offering powered by Juniper and Microland's Intelligeni NetOps will help deliver excellent network experiences to our customers."

Gordon Mackintosh, Group Vice President, Juniper Partner Organization, Juniper Networks, said, "Juniper Networks is delighted to sign Microland as a global Elite Plus partner in the Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) program. Juniper strives to deliver a strategic co-investment plan with our Elite Plus partners to ensure we are supporting our partners by delivering tailored solutions and services that meet customer needs in their regions. Microland's NaaS offering, powered by Juniper's AI-Native Networking technology, will help to enable transformative network experiences for Microland's customers globally."

About Microland

Microland's commitment to 'Making Digital Happen' allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to NextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, and other Juniper Networks marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

Media Contact: sobia.sahar@microland.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396186/Microland_Juniper_NaaS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343841/4484995/Microland_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/microland-announces-global-elite-plus-status-with-juniper-networks-to-launch-network-as-a-service-offering-302129969.html