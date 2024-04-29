Anzeige
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc.: Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced the appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer, beginning April 29.

"I am pleased to welcome Mary Kay to Cullinan Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer. This is a pivotal time for Cullinan as we expand into autoimmune diseases and continue to advance our clinical-stage oncology portfolio," said Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Cullinan Therapeutics. "Mary Kay brings a wealth of expertise to our team with a successful track record marked by pivotal roles leading in a variety of fast-growing, successful companies. Her strategic acumen, leadership, and experience scaling up organizations will further strengthen our company as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Ms. Fenton has three decades of financial and operational experience in the biotechnology industry, including companies spanning diverse disease areas including immunology. Most recently, Ms. Fenton served as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (TALS), a recently merged, clinical-stage cell therapy company. She was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Semma Therapeutics, which was acquired by Vertex, where Ms. Fenton served as Vice President, Strategic Operations for the Cell and Genetic Therapies unit. Before Semma, Ms. Fenton was Chief Financial Officer of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN), a clinical-stage drug development company, before its ultimate acquisition by AstraZeneca. In her various roles, Ms. Fenton was instrumental in company development and growth, leading both financial and operational functions and managing critical transactions including multiple public and private capital raises, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

"I am thrilled to join Cullinan Therapeutics. With multiple value-driving milestones on the horizon, and the momentum the organization has created with its diversified pipeline, we are exceptionally well positioned to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholder value. I look forward to contributing to our strategy to deliver first- and best-in-class programs and create sustainable, long-term success," said Mary Kay Fenton, Chief Financial Officer, Cullinan Therapeutics.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients. We have strategically built a diversified portfolio of clinical-stage assets that inhibit key drivers of disease or harness the immune system to eliminate diseased cells in both oncology and autoimmune diseases. Our portfolio encompasses a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be best and/or first in class. Anchored in a deep understanding of oncology, immunology, and translational medicine, we create differentiated ideas, identify the most appropriate targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across a wide variety of cancer and autoimmune indications. We push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to differentiated therapeutic, applying rigorous go/no go criteria at each stage of development to fast-track only the most promising molecules to the clinic and, ultimately, commercialization. With deep scientific expertise, our teams exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients. Learn more about our Company at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Chad Messer
+1 203.464.8900
cmesser@cullinantx.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinantx.com


