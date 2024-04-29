OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: MKZR), a West Coast-focused REIT, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MKZR." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Since 2012, MacKenzie has been investing in real estate securities and properties by seeking value others often overlook," said Chip Patterson, MacKenzie Board Chair and CEO. "Our size and experience enables us to be nimble and creative, and we are proud of our investment performance. It is our hope that OTCQX will provide our shareholders who need it with liquidity opportunities and enable others, for whom the opportunity was not previously available, to invest in our company."

"We think ours is a story worth telling on a national stage. By joining the OTCQX Best Market on April 29, 2024, it is our intent to generate broader recognition by investors and highlight MacKenzie's long-term commitment to real estate investment and its shareholders. By doing so, we expect to enhance share value to all shareholders, current and future," said Robert Dixon, President of MacKenzie.

JWTT Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor and market maker.

About Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc.

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. is a West Coast-focused REIT that intends to invest its property portfolio approximately 50% in multiple-family and 50% in Class A suburban offices. It intends to further differentiate itself by allocating up to 20% of its portfolio to deeply discounted real estate securities that will supplement its current cash flow and dividends.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

