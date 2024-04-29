JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.: JinkoSolar Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Business Highlights
- Leveraging our outstanding N-type technology, extensive global operation network, and advanced integrated capacity structure, module shipments increased 53.3% year-over-year to 19.99 GW, ranking first in the industry.
- N-type module shipments accounted for nearly 80% of all module shipments globally and nearly 50% of module shipments to North America.
- Our order book visibility for 2024 currently exceeds 70%.
- We were recognized as a Tier 1 energy storage provider by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).
First Quarter 2024 Operational and Financial Highlights
- Quarterly shipments were 21,907 MW (19,993 MW for solar modules, and 1,914 MW for cells and wafers), down 21.4% sequentially, and up 51.2% year-over-year.
- Total revenues were RMB23.04 billion (US$3.19 billion), down 29.8% sequentially and down 1.2% year-over-year.
- Gross profit was RMB2.74 billion (US$378.8 million), down 33.1% sequentially and down 32.3% year-over-year.
- Gross margin was 11.9%, compared with 12.5% in Q4 2023 and 17.3% in Q1 2023.
- Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB 609.4 million (US$84.4 million), compared with RMB29.3 million in Q4 2023 and RMB788.7 million in Q1 2023.
- Adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders, which excludes the impact from (i) a change in fair value of the convertible senior notes, (ii) a change in fair value of long-term investment, and (iii) share based compensation expenses, was RMB470.3 million (US$65.1 million), compared with adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders RMB462.7 million in Q4 2023 and RMB836.4 million in Q1 2023.
- Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB2.82 (US$0.39) and RMB1.34 (US$ 0.19), respectively. This translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB 11.28 (US$1.56) and RMB5.36 (US$0.74), respectively.
Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce that our module shipments grew 53.3% year-over-year to 19.99 GW in the first quarter, ranking first in the industry. Notably, N-type shipments accounted for nearly 80%, solidifying our leading position in the industry. Module prices continued to fall in the first quarter. While the industry average utilization rate declined sharply, we maintained our leading utilization rate at high level, leading the industry. Over 70% of modules were shipped to overseas markets in the first quarter, with a significant sequential increase in the proportion of shipments to Europe and the U.S. Gross margin was 11.9%, flat sequentially. Net income was US$84.4 million, up 19.8 times sequentially. Adjusted net income to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was US$65.1 million, up 1.6% sequentially.
Newly added installations in China reached 45.7 GW, an increase of 35.9% year-over-year. Module exports totaled 61.7 GW, an increase of over 20% year-over-year. The PV industry remained one of the few sectors maintaining a high growth rate, and we expect global PV demand to grow approximately 25%-30% in 2024.While polysilicon prices continued to decline in the second quarter with supply surpassing demand, module prices remained relatively stable due to increases in the cost of some materials. We expect the profitability of integrated solar companies to come under pressure in the short term, and the impact on different companies varies depending on their specific operational capabilities. As a result, we believe overall production capacity in our industry will shrink with the elimination of weaker players that lack market competitiveness, sustainable production capabilities, and the ability to regularly upgrade and iterate technology.
In responses to pressure along the industry chain, we continue to deploy new technologies to improve the mass-produced efficiency of TOPCon cells and module output while reducing costs through optimization of supply chain and production process. We are accelerating the phasing out of our P-type capacity and expect our N-type capacity to exceed 90% of total capacity by the end of 2024 and our advanced capacity structure to continue to lead the industry.
We have the largest overseas integrated capacity in the industry and continuously work to expand the global industry chain. Our 1GW N-type module capacity in the U.S. has started production and another 1GW is expected to start production in the second quarter of 2024. With the strength of our global operations and long accumulated experience in risk management, we are confident in our ability to quickly adapt to changes in international trade and continue to deliver premium products and services to our global clients.
According to the latest predictions by the International Energy Agency (IEA), solar PV and wind will account for 95% of global renewable expansion and by 2028, the share of wind and solar PV in global electricity generation will double to 25%. Meanwhile, the declining cost of solar+storage will continue to improve the economics of investing in PV storage projects. We strongly believe that solar+storage will become the major model for future growth in electricity generation and are confident we will continue to lead the industry with advanced technologies and premium high-efficiency products.
We expect module shipments to be between 24.0 GW and 26.0 GW for the second quarter of 2024, and between 100.0 GW and 110.0 GW for the full year 2024, with N-type modules accounting for nearly 90% of total module shipments. We expect our annual production capacity for mono wafers, solar cells and solar modules to reach 120.0 GW, 110.0 GW and 130.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2024. By then, we believe the mass-produced N-type cell efficiency will have reached 26.5%.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total Revenues
Total revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB23.04 billion (US$3.19 billion), a decrease of 29.8% from RMB32.83 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 1.2% from RMB23.33 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules, and the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB2.74 billion (US$378.8 million), compared with RMB4.09 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB4.04 billion in the first quarter of 2023.
Gross margin was 11.9% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 12.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 17.3% in the first quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly due to the decreases in the average selling price of solar modules.
(Loss)/Income from Operations and Operating Margin
Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB339.6 million (US$47.0 million), compared with RMB352.5 million income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.21 billion income from operations in the first quarter of 2023. The changes were primarily attributable to the decreases in our revenues and gross margin in the first quarter of 2024.
Operating loss margin was 1.5% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 1.1% operating profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 5.2% operating profit margin in the first quarter of 2023.
Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB3.07 billion (US$425.8 million), a decrease of 17.8% from RMB3.74 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 8.7% from RMB2.83 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The sequential decrease was mainly due to (i) the decrease in the shipment of solar modules and (ii) expenses in relation to settlement of a dispute with one of our customers that we recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year changes were relatively flat.
Total operating expenses accounted for 13.3% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 11.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 12.1% in the first quarter of 2023.
Interest Expenses, Net
Net interest expenses consist of interest expenses of RMB281.7 million (US$39.0 million) and interest income of RMB94.9 million (US$13.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024.
Net interest expenses decreased by 9.1% from RMB205.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to RMB186.8 million (US$25.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential change was due to an increase in interest income. Net interest expenses increased by 237.3% from RMB55.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB186.8 million (US$25.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the decrease in interest income.
Subsidy Income
Subsidy income in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB231.8 million (US$32.1 million), compared with RMB554.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB264.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in the cash receipt of incentives to the Company's business operations.
Exchange Gain/Loss and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives
The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB139.7 million (US$19.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net exchange gain of RMB76.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net exchange loss of RMB73.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the exchange rate fluctuation of US dollars against RMB in the first quarter of 2024.
Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes
The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes (the "Notes") due 2024 in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model.
The Company recognized a gain from a change in fair value of the convertible senior notes of RMB310.7 million (US$43.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of RMB155.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a loss of RMB261.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. The changes were primarily due to the changes in the Company's stock price in the first quarter of 2024.
Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment
The Company invested in certain equity interests in several solar technology companies engaged in the photovoltaic industry chain. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had RMB967.0 million (US$133.9 million) in long-term investment, compared with RMB1.02 billion as of December 31, 2023.
The Company recognized a loss from change in fair value of RMB55.3 million (US$7.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of RMB90.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a gain of RMB440.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. The changes were primarily due to the changes in the valuation of several solar technology companies that we invested in.
Other income, net
Net other income in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB1.32 billion (US$183.3 million), compared with net other loss of RMB10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and net other income of RMB3.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly due to income generated from the disposition of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the first quarter of 2024.
Equity in Earnings of Affiliated Companies
The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and a 9% equity interest in Xinte Ltd, a domestic silicon material supplier, and both are accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in earnings of affiliated companies of RMB13.2 million (US$1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with gain of RMB2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and gain of RMB180.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The fluctuation of equity in earnings of affiliated companies primarily arose from the net gain or loss incurred by the affiliate companies.
Income Tax Expense
The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB476.7 million (US$66.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB200.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB315.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB351.0 million (US$48.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB293.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB605.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in net income of the Company's majority-owned principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd..
Net Income and Earnings per Share
Net income attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB609.4 million (US$84.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB788.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact from (i) a change in fair value of the convertible senior notes, (ii) a change in fair value of the long-term investment, and (iii) share based compensation expenses, was RMB470.3 million (US$65.1 million), compared with adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders RMB462.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB836.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB2.82 (US$0.39) and RMB1.34 (US$0.19), respectively, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB0.14 and RMB0.14, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and RMB3.91 and RMB3.74, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB11.28 (US$1.56) and RMB5.36 (US$0.74), respectively in the first quarter of 2024; basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.56 and RMB0.54, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023; and basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB15.62 and RMB14.95, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.
Financial Position
As of March 31, 2024, the Company had RMB17.63 billion (US$2.44 billion) in Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, compared with RMB19.07 billion as of December 31, 2023.
As of March 31, 2024, the Company's accounts receivables were RMB19.82 billion (US$2.74 billion), compared with RMB22.96 billion as of December 31, 2023.
As of March 31, 2024, the Company's inventories were RMB20.13 billion (US$2.79 billion), compared with RMB18.22 billion as of December 31, 2023.
As of March 31, 2024, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB26.46 billion (US$3.66 billion), compared with RMB31.10 billion as of December 31, 2023.
First Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights
Solar Module, Cell and Wafer Shipments
Total shipments were 21,906 MW in the first quarter of 2024, including 19,993 MW for solar module shipments and 1,914 MW for cell and wafer shipments.
Operations and Business Outlook Highlights
We are optimistic about global market demand and the opportunities brought by the increasing penetration of N-type technology. We will continue to maintain our leading position in N-type modules through technology iteration, improvement in mass production capability, and cost optimization. By the end of 2024, we expect mass-produced N-type cell efficiency to reach 26.5%. The proportion of N-type modules shipments in our total module shipments is expected to reach nearly 90% in 2024, as we anticipate strong demand for high-efficiency products from a growing number of markets and customers.
Taking into account supply chain and market conditions, we are reducing investments in capacity expansion in 2024. We are focusing on expanding our advanced N-type capacity, including 28 GW of integrated capacity in our Shanxi plant in China. We continue to focus on improving working capital efficiency and achieving sustainable growth in operating cash flow.
Second Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance
The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.
For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects its module shipments to be in the range of 24.0 GW to 26.0 GW.
For full year 2024, the Company estimates its module shipments to be in the range of 100.0 GW to 110.0 GW.
Solar Products Production Capacity
JinkoSolar expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 120.0 GW, 110.0 GW and 130.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2024.
Recent Business Developments
- In April 2024, JinkoSolar was awarded the Top Brand PV USA seal by EUPD Research.
- In April 2024, JinkoSolar announced that its subsidiary signed a purchase agreement with Nyox Srl, a leading renewable energy solutions provider based in Italy, to supply 100MW Tiger Neo modules
- In April 2024, JinkoSolar secured the top position in PV Tech's 2024 Q1 ModuleTech Bankability Report with an AAA rating.
- In April 2024, JinkoSolar provided information on a fire accident at one of its wafer slicing and cell manufacturing workshops.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of JinkoSolar's website at http://www.jinkosolar.com.
About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.
JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2024.
To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)
For the quarter ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues
23,329,062
32,830,172
23,044,280
3,191,596
Cost of revenues
(19,288,045)
(28,739,438)
(20,309,195)
(2,812,791)
Gross profit
4,041,017
4,090,734
2,735,085
378,805
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(1,556,301)
(1,857,825)
(1,466,397)
(203,094)
General and administrative
(1,084,408)
(1,541,467)
(1,367,868)
(189,448)
Research and development
(188,556)
(279,642)
(240,428)
(33,299)
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
(59,342)
-
-
Total operating expenses
(2,829,265)
(3,738,276)
(3,074,693)
(425,841)
Loss/(income) from operations
1,211,752
352,458
(339,608)
(47,036)
Interest expenses
(290,735)
(292,076)
(281,733)
(39,020)
Interest income
235,343
86,487
94,900
13,144
Subsidy income
264,042
554,619
231,844
32,110
Exchange gain/(loss),net
(129,047)
(38,424)
126,010
17,452
Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives
55,338
114,769
13,714
1,899
Change in fair value of Long-term Investment
440,424
(90,918)
(55,328)
(7,663)
Change in fair value of convertible senior notes
(261,435)
(155,102)
310,683
43,029
Other income/(loss), net
3,124
(10,771)
1,323,478
183,300
Income before income taxes
1,528,806
521,042
1,423,960
197,215
Income tax expenses
(315,004)
(200,831)
(476,718)
(66,025)
Equity in income of affiliated companies
179,955
2,375
13,181
1,826
Net income
1,393,757
322,586
960,423
133,016
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
(605,107)
(293,269)
(351,025)
(48,616)
Net income attributable to JinkoSolar
788,650
29,317
609,398
84,400
Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s
Basic
3.91
0.14
2.82
0.39
Diluted
3.74
0.14
1.34
0.19
Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s
Basic
15.62
0.56
11.28
1.56
Diluted
14.95
0.54
5.36
0.74
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
201,919,745
209,582,718
216,001,414
216,001,414
Diluted
210,954,844
215,266,963
223,646,269
223,646,269
Weighted average ADS outstanding:
Basic
50,479,936
52,395,679
54,000,353
54,000,353
Diluted
52,738,711
53,816,741
55,911,567
55,911,567
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Net income
1,393,757
322,586
960,423
133,016
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
-Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities
(1,031)
19,134
-
-Foreign currency translation adjustments
(57,972)
(116,523)
(177,267)
(24,550)
-Change in the instrument-specific credit risk
45,218
42
421
58
Comprehensive income
1,379,972
225,239
783,577
108,524
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(586,223)
(280,158)
(348,517)
(48,269)
Comprehensive income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s
793,750
(54,919)
435,060
60,255
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash,cash equivalents, and restricted cash
19,069,107
17,626,962
2,441,306
Restricted short-term investments and short-term investments
8,509,257
9,657,340
1,337,526
Accounts receivable, net
22,958,693
19,816,330
2,744,530
Notes receivable, net
4,090,085
4,761,900
659,516
Advances to suppliers, net
4,565,779
4,556,481
631,065
Inventories, net
18,215,537
20,133,914
2,788,515
Foreign exchange forward contract receivables
103,100
97,729
13,535
Prepayments and other current assets, net
3,430,224
5,356,867
741,918
Held-for-sale assets
2,003,417
187,052
25,906
Total current assets
82,945,199
82,194,575
11,383,817
Non-current assets:
Restricted long-term investments
1,536,198
1,862,693
257,980
Long-term investments
2,117,628
2,089,615
289,409
Property, plant and equipment, net
41,267,187
43,383,008
6,008,477
Land use rights, net
1,821,012
1,861,500
257,815
Intangible assets, net
569,088
319,268
44,218
Right-of-use assets, net
742,431
696,918
96,522
Deferred tax assets
1,290,004
1,293,193
179,105
Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year
648,377
622,369
86,197
Other assets, net
2,790,567
2,654,153
367,596
Available-for-sale securities-non-current
104,134
104,134
14,422
Total non-current assets
52,886,626
54,886,851
7,601,741
Total assets
135,831,825
137,081,426
18,985,558
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
15,475,166
15,027,303
2,081,258
Notes payable
25,690,532
27,008,610
3,740,649
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
2,798,964
2,477,585
343,142
Advances from customers
6,965,298
8,046,296
1,114,399
Income tax payables
1,016,039
1,139,408
157,806
Other payables and accruals
13,448,501
17,090,442
2,366,997
Foreign exchange forward derivatives payables
26,466
22,270
3,084
Convertible senior notes
782,969
131,593
18,225
Lease liabilities - current
155,931
142,124
19,684
Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term
13,583,774
9,069,717
1,256,141
Held-for-sale liabilities
1,117,005
-
-
Total current liabilities
81,060,645
80,155,348
11,101,385
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
11,238,806
10,108,230
1,399,974
Convertible notes
4,785,480
6,480,846
897,587
Accrued warranty costs - non current
2,145,426
2,155,012
298,466
Lease liabilities-noncurrent
557,136
526,412
72,907
Deferred tax liability
131,506
139,017
19,254
Long-term Payables
2,378,684
2,813,272
389,634
Total non-current liabilities
21,237,038
22,222,789
3,077,822
Total liabilities
102,297,683
102,378,137
14,179,207
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
20,156,434
20,953,278
2,901,996
Non-controlling interests
13,377,708
13,750,011
1,904,355
Total shareholders' equity
33,534,142
34,703,289
4,806,351
Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity
135,831,825
137,081,426
18,985,558
SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.