MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) (Donaldson or the Company), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement allowing the Company to purchase a 49% stake in Medica S.p.A. (Medica). Medica is a leader in hollow fiber membrane filtration technology for medical device applications and water purification. Headquartered in Medolla, Italy, the Company has over 700 employees globally and generated €80 million of revenue in calendar 2023.

Founded in 1985, Medica's innovative hollow fiber membrane filtration products are used for blood purification in numerous applications including dialysis, continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and therapeutic apheresis. The Company's products and technologies are also used in the microbiological purification of water, as well as automation solutions for disposable medical device manufacturing.

"Hollow fiber membrane filtration is a fundamental filtration technology and Medica's proprietary technology and expertise, along with their world-class manufacturing capabilities has enabled delivery of innovative, high-margin products to customers in several markets," said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Donaldson.

The acquisition is subject, inter alia, to the positive outcome of the voluntary totalitarian tender offer on the ordinary shares of Medica, which MavenDanc S.r.l., an Italian company entirely owned by Donaldson, formally announced to the market on the date hereof by way of publication of the communication required by article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree n. 58 of 24 February 1998 (as amended from time to time) (the "102 Notice"). Copy of the 102 Notice is available to the public on Medica website at www.medica-spa.com. Upon positive outcome of the tender offer, Donaldson will acquire a 49% stake of Medica with the option to acquire the remaining 51% stake in the future. Completion of the transaction is expected by the third quarter of calendar 2024. Upon closing, the ratable share of Medica's earnings would be included as a part of the Donaldson Life Sciences segment.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers-from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world's biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at www.Donaldson.com.

About Medica S.p.A

Medica Group has been operating since 1985 with its headquarters in the biomedical district of Mirandola, Italy. Development of innovative products for blood purification has been the Group's core business leveraging R&D strength in hollow fiber membrane technology, as well as the design and development of electromedical equipment and related disposables. Today the Group is vertically integrated, has multiple manufacturing locations, and sales in over 60 countries successfully competing in several markets, namely: 1) Medical (dialysis, CRRT, ECCO2, Apheresis, DFPP, CHF, HIPEC, pre-transplant organ perfusion, bioregenerative medicine, gastroenterology, urodynamics, oxygen humidification), 2) Microbiological purification of water, and 3) Industrial automation for the biomedical sector. Additional information is available at www.medica-spa.com.

