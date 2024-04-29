Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
WKN: A2JL0A | ISIN: SE0011167170 | Ticker-Symbol: 9HX
Frankfurt
29.04.24
08:06 Uhr
0,224 Euro
-0,003
-1,32 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2024 | 13:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares of Freemelt Holding AB

New last trading day is changed from April 30, 2024 to May 3, 2024.

With effect from April 08, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Freemelt
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including May 3, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FREEM BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921723              
Order book ID:  330758                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
